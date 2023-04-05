Offensive lineman David Edwards has embraced learning different roles early in his NFL career, and Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay certainly noticed.

“David Edwards has been a great player for us for a long time,” McVay said last week in Phoenix at the NFL’s annual meetings. “He went through some different things that prevented him from being available as much as he liked. But you’re talking about a guy that accelerated his career path, you know, going back to 2019.”

Edwards entered the league as a fifth-round draft pick of the Rams in 2019. He played 53 games for Los Angeles, starting 45. Last season, Edwards played four games, missing time while in the concussion protocol.

The Buffalo Bills signed Edwards to a one-year contract in March for $1.77 million with $1.72 million guaranteed.

Edwards has played all but 18 of his 2,303 snaps at left guard in the last three seasons. He primarily played right guard as a rookie with 542 snaps and saw limited duty at left guard and a handful of snaps at right tackle.

Edwards' arrival in Buffalo reunites him with Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer. The pair overlapped for Edwards’ first two seasons in Los Angeles, where Kromer pushed Edwards to quickly learn how to play different positions across the offensive line. Positional flexibility along the offensive line is among the traits the Bills look for when they sign players.

“Aaron Kromer was instrumental in his development,” McVay said. “And so, I know he's really excited to be able to get him back with him.”

That excitement was evident during Edwards’ introductory videoconference with Buffalo media. Edwards said that while it was a challenge at first, he knew Kromer’s plan would help him in the long run. Edwards had played mainly right tackle in college, but Kromer told him in their first meetings that he would learn everything but center.

“There are very few guys in this league that can just stay at one position their entire career,” Edwards said. “So, me getting that exposure at such a young part of my career, I think was invaluable.”

McVay saw that it helped the Rams, too.

“He's been a critical factor at the left guard spot for us for a long period of time,” McVay said. “(The Bills are) getting a great player, great person, great athleticism, for the size that he plays with, on the inside.”

Last season, Von Miller was the only player on the Bills' roster who had won a Super Bowl, having won with the Rams the year before, along with winning in Denver. Now, they add two more Super Bowl champions from the Rams in Edwards and safety Taylor Rapp, who signed a one-year contract last week.

“Two great players, two guys that have won a lot of football games, and they've been key factors for our culture,” McVay said. “But they're also great people. And they'll do really well.”