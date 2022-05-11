New Bills linebacker Baylon Spector has championship experience, plays with an 'edge'

The seventh round of the NFL Draft can sometimes become an afterthought.

That was not the case this year for Brandon Beane.

The Buffalo Bills’ general manager was excited about many of the players still on his board as the draft wrapped up last month, including Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector, whom the team selected with the 231st overall pick in the final round.

“We had some good grades on him,” Beane said after the draft. “He's a versatile player. Can play inside, play out. Play special teams. Hard-nosed. Had a really good career at Clemson, which, that's been some high-level football. This year, they were down, but he's been around championship-level football. We think he's going to add to the mix.”

Spector was a two-year starter at weak-side linebacker for Clemson. He played in 53 career games, with 21 starts, and finished with 210 tackles, including 22 for loss, 9.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception. He was also chosen to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference academic team twice.

The 6-foot, 233-pounder ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine and had a 36-inch vertical leap.

“You don’t see many guys his size that can run like that,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said after the the Bills drafted Spector. “Very athletic. Baylon is a true ‘Will’ (linebacker) that can really cover and play on the edge, but also can move in and play ‘Mike’ (middle linebacker. I think that he’s got outstanding Day 1 potential with his size, with his speed, with his experience, with his knowledge of the game, but also his ability to be a Day 1 starter on special teams on all core teams.”

The Bills liked Spector’s defensive versatility and ability to contribute on special teams. Beane, though, identified one more attractive trait that doesn’t show up in any box score.

“He's gonna bring a little edge to us,” the GM said.

Spector generally agreed with that part of his scouting report.

“I think it speaks of how I play the game of football,” he said. “I kind of play the downhill, physical game of football like a linebacker plays and that’s what I think I would bring to the table when it comes to that part of an edgy game, edgy feel.”

The Bills had a need for linebacker depth this offseason after releasing A.J. Klein in a move designed to free up space under the salary cap. The Bills addressed that need twice in the draft, taking Baylor’s Terrel Bernard in the third round and then Spector in the seventh.

“It was a dream come true, something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid,” Spector said of hearing his named called. “I couldn’t believe it. I still can’t believe it. … I’m just so thankful and grateful for this opportunity, thankful that the Bills have offered me this opportunity to come and play and get this chance to play in the National Football League. I’ll do everything I can to make the best of this opportunity.”

Bernard and Spector will get a chance to earn jobs behind starters Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds. The Bills run their “nickel” defense, with five defensive backs, most of the time. Milano and Edmunds are both every-down players, too, so it’s possible neither of the rookie linebackers will see a lot of defensive playing time in their first professional season. They will have a chance to contribute on special teams, though, and there is no telling what will happen on defense, starting in 2023. Edmunds is headed into the final year of his contract, and Milano is signed to a big-money deal at a time when space under the salary cap is precious.

Spector met with Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich and stayed in regular contract with the team’s scouts leading up to the draft. He feels like his experience with a winning program at Clemson will help him fit into a team with the type of sky-high expectations the Bills have going into the upcoming season.

“A lot of things carry over into the kind of system and organization that the Bills are right now in the NFL,” he said. “When it comes to culture and family, I think it’s really special. I’m super grateful to have that opportunity here at Clemson and looking forward to it at the next level in Buffalo.”

