New Bills guard Forrest Lamp hopes he's hit the switch on his NFL career

“That should be everybody's goal, and I believe it is, and I feel like the Bills are the right fit for that,” he said. “I think they're extremely close. To come in and compete – I know they have some guys that have started a lot of games there – but to come in and compete and help the team however I can is what I look forward to doing.”

Lamp got a first-hand look at the Bills last season when the Chargers visited Orchard Park, with the home team coming away with a 27-17 win.

“They're a good team,” Lamp said. “Defensively, they're pretty sound. And then offensively, I don't think much needs to be said. They're extremely good. They've got a lot of weapons and Josh Allen is a great quarterback. He's able to make things happen that a lot of other guys can't. I'm just excited to be a part of that.”

Lamp knows that playing time in Buffalo is far from guaranteed. That message was conveyed by offensive line coach Bobby Johnson. Third-year veteran Cody Ford is expected to be ready for the start of training camp after finishing the 2020 season on injured reserve and figures to get the first crack at holding onto his starting job at left guard. Right guard Jon Feliciano also re-signed, as did Ike Boettger, who took over after Ford was hurt.

