New Bills guard Forrest Lamp hopes he's hit the switch on his NFL career

Forrest Lamp is starting to feel like himself again.
The Buffalo Bills’ newest offensive lineman, Lamp had a frustrating first four seasons in the NFL. After starting 51 games in college at Western Kentucky, the Los Angeles Chargers made Lamp a second-round draft pick in 2017.
The sequence of events changed the trajectory of the franchise and helped turn a longtime league laughingstock into a bona fide Super Bowl contender.
He missed all of his rookie season, though, because of a torn ACL, and the injury troubles didn’t stop there. Lamp was limited to just two games in 2018 as he came back from the knee injury, then played in just seven games in 2019 before again landing on injured reserve again because of a broken leg.
He was able to start all 16 games for the Chargers last season, however, playing every one of the team’s 1,175 offensive snaps at left guard.
“I think it's going to take a little bit longer for me,” Lamp said Friday in a phone conversation with The Buffalo News when asked if he felt like he was all the way back to being the player who was worthy of being drafted 38th overall. “There were some things I did last year where I was like, 'wow, it kind of looks how I used to look and I'm starting to get there.' I think maybe with another year, if you ask me at the end of this year, I think I can give you a better answer, but in the short, I do feel close.”
The Bills, of course, crushed their opening total of 9.5 wins last season, posting 13 victories.
The Bills are making a low-risk bet that Lamp can get there, signing him to a one-year contract. Lamp chose the Bills over interest from three or four teams, he said, because of a desire to reach the Super Bowl.
“That should be everybody's goal, and I believe it is, and I feel like the Bills are the right fit for that,” he said. “I think they're extremely close. To come in and compete – I know they have some guys that have started a lot of games there – but to come in and compete and help the team however I can is what I look forward to doing.”
Lamp got a first-hand look at the Bills last season when the Chargers visited Orchard Park, with the home team coming away with a 27-17 win.
“They're a good team,” Lamp said. “Defensively, they're pretty sound. And then offensively, I don't think much needs to be said. They're extremely good. They've got a lot of weapons and Josh Allen is a great quarterback. He's able to make things happen that a lot of other guys can't. I'm just excited to be a part of that.”
Lamp knows that playing time in Buffalo is far from guaranteed. That message was conveyed by offensive line coach Bobby Johnson. Third-year veteran Cody Ford is expected to be ready for the start of training camp after finishing the 2020 season on injured reserve and figures to get the first crack at holding onto his starting job at left guard. Right guard Jon Feliciano also re-signed, as did Ike Boettger, who took over after Ford was hurt.
The Buffalo Bills have not selected a cornerback in the first three rounds during Brandon Beane’s first three drafts as general manager.
“I view it the same as everywhere else that I've been, whether it's in Pop Warner, high school, college or professionally,” he said. “You've got to go out there and earn your job. That's what coach Johnson said as well. You know, nothing is set in stone yet. Everybody is going to be able to compete and at the end of the day, the best five will play.
“That’s coach Johnson's job. I can't say who should start, who shouldn't start. I know they have great players there and that's why I said I just look forward to coming in and competing and playing my hardest. If that's good enough to get a starting job, then so be it, and if not, if I'm backup, like I said, I'm just looking to help the team any way I can. Whether that's starting, backing up, whatever they ask me to do, I'll do.”
Lamp, 27, learned from missing 39 of a possible 64 games on his rookie contract just how tough it is to make it in the NFL – even for a second-round draft pick.
“You've got to persevere through a lot,” he said. “For me, I was lucky enough to do that. I truly love the game of football. When I was hurt, I truly found out how much I loved football, because being away from it when you're hurt and not playing like you're used to playing, you know, it really messes with your head sometimes.”
One thing Lamp was able to do with his time away from the game is work on his business relationships – including one that makes perfect sense.
The offensive tackle spent the 2020 season on the Buffalo Bills' practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent from the University of Washington
Lamp has a marketing partnership with a lighting company, Lamps Plus, and even has his own signature design – a Sequoia tree trunk rustic pull chain floor lamp that retails for $229.99.
Before the 2017 draft, Lamp’s former marketing director got the idea to strike up a partnership after she drove past the store, then turned around and asked to speak with the manager about the idea.
“Long story short, she got into contact with their corporate office and asked if they would like to do a partnership and told them about me and my last name,” he said. “They were ecstatic. They were like, ‘Yeah, let's do something. This is awesome. We've never reached the athlete market before.’ I don't blame them. Like, how the heck could you reach the athlete market without somebody with a different last name like mine?
“That's kind of how it all came about, and I’ve worked with Lamps Plus going on five years now. Every year we do something whether it's gifting stuff to my teammates or a charity or like last year, we came out with my own Forrest Lamp. We always do something every year, and it's a blast.”
The Bills are hoping that the switch on Lamp's NFL career has finally clicked on.