New Bills defensive tackle Poona Ford’s one-year contract could be worth up to $3.25 million, per a league source who provided the details to The Buffalo News on Friday.
Ford, 27, signed with the Bills on Wednesday after spending the first five years of his NFL career with Seattle.
Ford’s deal includes $1.5 million in guaranteed money and has a salary cap hit of $2.25 million.
Ford can earn incentives based on playing time and sacks.
Playing time: $100,000 for 56% of the Bills’ defensive snaps, $200,000 for 60% and $400,000 for 65%.
From 2020-22, while playing every game for Seattle, Ford played 58%, 63% and 56% of the snaps.
Sacks: $100,000 for four sacks, $250,000 for five sacks and $600,000 for six sacks.
Ford’s career high is three sacks last season.
Seattle signed him to a two-year extension in 2021 with a total value of $12.1 million. His $10.75 million salary cap hit last season was the most on the Seahawks.
Before the draft, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane pointed out defensive tackle as a need because Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle are all scheduled to be free agents next March. The Bills didn’t draft a defensive tackle, but signed Ford three days after the draft.
