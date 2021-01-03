 Skip to main content
'Never a bad place to floss,' Stefon Diggs' sideline flossing has Bills fans laughing
'Never a bad place to floss,' Stefon Diggs' sideline flossing has Bills fans laughing

  • Updated
Diggs floss

Stefon Diggs flosses on the sideline.

 Screen capture

CBS cameras caught Bills wide receiver flossing his teeth on the sideline after a Buffalo touchdown in the second quarter Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. 

As noted by play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, "Never a bad place to floss."

The flossing scene was met with a massive reaction from Bills fans on social media. 

