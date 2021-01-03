'Never a bad place to floss,' Stefon Diggs' sideline flossing has Bills fans laughing

CBS cameras caught Bills wide receiver flossing his teeth on the sideline after a Buffalo touchdown in the second quarter Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
As noted by play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, "Never a bad place to floss."
“....Never a bad place to floss!” - #KevinHarlan #Bills #BillsMafia #MIAvsBUF #Diggs pic.twitter.com/s1rzsNEM0n— Scott Maier (@samaier) January 3, 2021
The flossing scene was met with a massive reaction from Bills fans on social media.
I get this. I'll stop everything and floss if there is something stuck between my teeth. Also, the equipment guy should get Diggs some floss picks. https://t.co/KxpeB8iSKo— johndewar (@johndewar_70) January 3, 2021
"I'm gunna floss more in 2021" - Stefon Diggs probably pic.twitter.com/0HjpMfrEid— Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) January 3, 2021
I'd rather watch Diggs floss on the sidelines than see one more person do the floss dance https://t.co/PQqrZ54d6P pic.twitter.com/R5un4SHhb5— The SP & Bushy Show (@SpBushy) January 3, 2021
That floss gave diggs superpowers #Bills— mads (@madison_riedel) January 3, 2021
Mid-game floss for Stefon Diggs pic.twitter.com/ic9EpjBICx— Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) January 3, 2021
Stefon Diggs spends so much time eating opposing defensive backs alive that he needs to floss mid-game. https://t.co/IUm958W4Or— Mac Cerullo (@MacCerullo) January 3, 2021
Stefon Diggs been eating on DBs all year 🍗 so earned the right to floss 💎pic.twitter.com/RMXFcj9hbB— BLACK SPORTSCENTER (@VersaceBoyEnt) January 3, 2021
BillsMafia: For your next celebration, you should do the floss.Diggs: That's played out..Mafia: We love the floss...Diggs: I got you, fam. https://t.co/M0PVJNJAVp— KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) January 3, 2021
Stefon Diggs dental floss would be an advertising deal by the end of the day.— Matthew Mihaleas (@MatthewMihaleas) January 3, 2021