Negotiations between Feliciano, Bills 'got serious quick' in leading to three-year deal

“Drawing back to my Oakland days, we had the same group of guys for an extended amount of time. There's a lot to it when you know what the guy next to you is going to do,” Feliciano said. “You know where his hand is going to be. You know how far you've got to throw a twist off. There's a lot of little things and being able to be with the same group, it's huge. I'm excited to get back there and work with them, because they're all dogs, they all want to work and get better. It's an exciting time.”

Feliciano has grown close to Allen during their two years together. He called the quarterback shortly after agreeing to his contract … but then didn’t say anything.

“I just smiled at him and then hung up. And then he called back and I ignored it,” Feliciano said. “I was just messing with him a little bit. He was super psyched. He was happy.”

Knowing that space under the salary cap is going to be tight this offseason, Feliciano said he was not sure what would happen during free agency. A deal came together quickly, though.

“There was not a lot of messing around with this,” he said. “Both sides had a lot of respect for each other. It was very respectful the whole way through. We were just talking casually and then when it got serious, it got serious quick and it got handled pretty quickly.”