Negotiations between Feliciano, Bills 'got serious quick' in leading to three-year deal

Jon Feliciano has plenty to smile about right now.
The Buffalo Bills’ veteran offensive lineman has a new three-year contract with the team, which called for a celebratory drink Monday.
During a video press conference to talk about staying with the Bills, Feliciano took a quick break to enjoy a sip of Corona in the back yard of his South Florida home. Even with his face partially hidden behind a pair of sunglasses, it was impossible to miss Feliciano’s grin in the bright sunshine.
“I think both parties wanted it done yesterday,” Feliciano said of striking a deal Sunday, ahead of the start of unrestricted free agency. “I think we both got to a place where we all felt comfortable and happy. … I'm just excited to be back. I feel lucky to be in Buffalo. A lot of people in the NFL like to talk about it being a family, but here in Buffalo and the Bills' organization, they really back it up.”
Feliciano, 29, became the third key free agent to re-sign with the Bills – joining linebacker Matt Milano and right tackle Daryl Williams – before the start of free agency, which officially begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday when the NFL’s new league year starts. Agents of pending unrestricted free agents were permitted to start negotiating contracts with teams as of noon Monday, though, leading to a spending spree around the NFL. The Bills sat that out, with General Manager Brandon Beane getting the bulk of his work done last week.
“It was definitely not a fun free agency,” Feliciano said. “Didn't know what was going to happen, but luckily we've got 'Triple B' over there – Big Baller Beane – knowing what to do, so thank God for Beane, huh?”
Feliciano conceded he probably took slightly less than his market value for a chance to stay with the Bills. His three-year deal is worth up to $17 million if he plays the entire thing out and reaches every incentive.
“I think when you have a guy like Josh Allen leading your franchise with a guy that players can trust like Beane and (head coach Sean) McDermott, honestly, that's where it starts,” Feliciano said. “I think that's why you see a lot of us coming back and taking less money or whatnot – just to able to go to work every day and know that we're all truly going for the same goal. A lot of organizations will say it's all about winning, but at (the moment of truth), they do some other things. So I think the biggest attraction beside Josh Allen is you know you're going to be in an organization that's in it for the right reasons and is doing it right.”
Feliciano came back from a torn pectoral muscle suffered in the early days of training camp to start nine games in the regular season and the Bills’ three playoff games in 2020.
It was during the time that he was hurt that Feliciano became convinced staying in Buffalo was going to be his primary goal in free agency. He had a few heart-to-heart conversations with McDermott while he was out, and the coach’s willingness to stick by him left a lasting impression on Feliciano.
Support Local Journalism
GM Brandon Beane has favored signing veteran cornerbacks to one-year deals – something he has done in each of the last three offseasons.
“There were tough conversations. There were great conversations. He was just there throughout the whole thing,” Feliciano said. “I believe our relationship just took off from there. That was one of the main reasons I wanted to come back, just knowing I have a guy that's in my corner and a guy that, we both see the game the same way – both see winning the same way.”
Feliciano has developed into a favorite of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for his toughness and the versatility he brings to the line. When center Mitch Morse has gone out of the lineup because of injuries, Feliciano has shifted over from guard. Feliciano is also close with offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, having been with him for five of his six NFL seasons, including three years in Oakland.
“I want to win and I wanted to be here, so I got both of my wishes,” he said. “Wherever this team needs me, like I said, since I've been here, I believe I can play anywhere on the line, so wherever I can help the Buffalo Bills win a championship is where I'll play.”
Re-signing Feliciano and Williams means the Bills can potentially return all five starters up front. Morse took a pay cut earlier this offseason and left tackle Dion Dawkins is set after signing a big contract extension just before the start of the 2020 season. Cody Ford should be back from a knee injury to compete for the starting job at left guard, as well, giving the Bills the chance for continuity up front.
“Drawing back to my Oakland days, we had the same group of guys for an extended amount of time. There's a lot to it when you know what the guy next to you is going to do,” Feliciano said. “You know where his hand is going to be. You know how far you've got to throw a twist off. There's a lot of little things and being able to be with the same group, it's huge. I'm excited to get back there and work with them, because they're all dogs, they all want to work and get better. It's an exciting time.”
Our Bills beat reporters provide their thoughts on Feliciano's future, the one player who they want the Bills to sign and predict the biggest surprise of Bills' free agency.
Feliciano has grown close to Allen during their two years together. He called the quarterback shortly after agreeing to his contract … but then didn’t say anything.
“I just smiled at him and then hung up. And then he called back and I ignored it,” Feliciano said. “I was just messing with him a little bit. He was super psyched. He was happy.”
Knowing that space under the salary cap is going to be tight this offseason, Feliciano said he was not sure what would happen during free agency. A deal came together quickly, though.
“There was not a lot of messing around with this,” he said. “Both sides had a lot of respect for each other. It was very respectful the whole way through. We were just talking casually and then when it got serious, it got serious quick and it got handled pretty quickly.”
The challenge for the Bills now will be figuring out how to take the next step. Keeping a team that made it to the AFC championship game together is one thing – taking the next step is another.
“Every year is a different year, so I mean, we're going to be starting from scratch this upcoming season,” Feliciano said. “We've got to do everything better. Run the ball better. Keep our passing game where it's at. Our communication can be better. There's a lot of things that we did that ... we have extremely gifted people on the outside, so they make up for small things that we weren't so good at. We've got to just keep working on the small things and have an understanding that it's a completely new season. What we did last year was nice and all, but it was for naught, because we didn't finish the job.”