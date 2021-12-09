'Need to figure out ways to win': Bills trying to problem solve ahead of playing Buccaneers

Like clockwork, the Buffalo Bills have brought up their 24-hour rule every single week. Whether a win or a loss, they reiterate over and over that’s there only so much time to dwell, and then they must move on to the next opponent. But this week, wide receiver Stefon Diggs admitted that sometimes, he feels a benefit from letting it linger longer.
“I try to use the 24-hour rule, but at the same time, I like to feel it a little bit,” Diggs said Thursday. “I’m a sore loser, but if you lost, you need to deal with it. You need to figure out ways to win.”
Hyde wanted to expand on Monday’s postgame news conference when he and fellow safety Jordan Poyer were asked about whether they were embarrassed by the run defense in a heated exchange with a reporter that got national attention.
It was the second nod to being a sore loser of the week, following the 14-10 loss to the Patriots on Monday night.
“Damn right, I'm a sore loser,” safety Micah Hyde said one day earlier. “Show me a sore loser, and I'm going to show you a winner. Like, we want to win. Everybody in this locker room should be, in the end, a sore loser.”
But the bigger theme for the Bills this week has been better execution; it’s been mentioned by every player, and in the majority of answers as the team gears up to face the 9-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Players all said even if Monday left a bitter taste, it didn’t devolve into panic. Diggs said he was turning his own frustrations to problem solving as he handled the loss.
“It’s pretty bad. Probably because it’s more so why you lose, how you lose,” he said. “If I get blown out, then I’m like, '(shoot), I didn’t have a chance.' If we lose at the end of the game, I’m definitely going to feel a way about it for a couple days just because what could I (have done) better?”
Diggs acknowledged his missed catch in the end zone against New England, saying he needed to have found a way to make that play, despite any conditions. It was far from the only play Monday that could have shifted the game.
“A lot of it comes down to execution, and those are things that are within our control every week,” coach Sean McDermott said. “And that's where our focus really needs to be. And so that's what I expect going forward, as well. And as I said, after the game, it was, and I still believe it's a lot of that execution is on us in terms of what we didn't do.”
The Bills offense will now have to keep pace with the Buccaneers, whose 31.4 points per game lead the league. The Bills have been explosive at times, but haven’t maintained that consistently as of late. Their three lowest scoring games of the season, all 15 points or less, have come in the past five games. Their lone touchdown in the Monday loss came one play after special teams set them up on the Patriots’ doorstep.
Their challenge Sunday in Tampa starts up front.
“They have a lot of known players, a lot of solid size guys,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said on the Buccaneers’ defensive line. “They really, really play well. And their nose tackle (Vita Vea) is big. He reminds us of (Vince) Wilfork when he used to play. And their edge guys are pretty good. JPP (Jason Pierre-Paul) is still him. It's amazing that those guys have been able to be at an elite level for a long time. But up front, they are extremely good.”
The Buccaneers’ 32 sacks are tied for fourth-most in the league. They’re led by linebacker Shaquil Barrett with 7.5 and defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh with 6. But the Bills don't feel they have to reinvent their offense; they just have to be better at the things they already know.
“I wouldn't so much as add, I'd say almost subtract and get back to basics and understanding what we're good at and what we're not so good at, and relying on what we are good at and utilizing our playmakers to their strengths,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “There's nothing that we need to steal from anybody else in the league, or there's really no trends, other than we got to go out there and execute, no matter what play is called.”
Injury report
Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (toe) and tight end Tommy Sweeney (hip) did not practice Thursday. Both were limited on Wednesday.
Fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle), defensive end Efe Obada (hip) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (chest) were limited in practice Thursday.
Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano practiced again Thursday, but remains on injured reserve.
“He's still working through it,” McDermott said Thursday. “We're still working through it with Jon and so we'll just see where it leads us at the end of the week here.”
Allen honored
The 32 nominees for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award were announced Thursday, and Allen is the Bills’ nominee. Each team selected a player who exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship on the field.
A panel will select eight finalists, and then the winner of the award will be determined by a vote of current NFL players. The award has been around since 2014. A Bills player has yet to win.