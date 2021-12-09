'Need to figure out ways to win': Bills trying to problem solve ahead of playing Buccaneers

“It’s pretty bad. Probably because it’s more so why you lose, how you lose,” he said. “If I get blown out, then I’m like, '(shoot), I didn’t have a chance.' If we lose at the end of the game, I’m definitely going to feel a way about it for a couple days just because what could I (have done) better?”

Diggs acknowledged his missed catch in the end zone against New England, saying he needed to have found a way to make that play, despite any conditions. It was far from the only play Monday that could have shifted the game.

“A lot of it comes down to execution, and those are things that are within our control every week,” coach Sean McDermott said. “And that's where our focus really needs to be. And so that's what I expect going forward, as well. And as I said, after the game, it was, and I still believe it's a lot of that execution is on us in terms of what we didn't do.”