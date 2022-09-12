 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Need something to go with your Josh's Jaqs? Bills QB gets into the coffee business

  • Updated
  • 0
Allen coffee pods

JA's 17 Blend Coffee pods are available at Wegmans.

 Provided photo
Bills fans now have something to drink to go with their Josh's Jaqs. 

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is getting into the coffee business. 

JA's 17 Blend Single Service Coffee Pods are scheduled to go on sale Wednesday, though a number of Wegmans stores already have them available. 

The medium roast coffee pods come in 10-count and 36-count boxes and can be purchased at Wegmans or through ja17coffee.com, which takes users to the home page of PLB Sports & Entertainment. PLB has been Allen's partner for three years on Josh's Jaqs cereal. This is the company's first coffee product after a long history of cereals, including Flutie Flakes, as well as Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs' line of hot sauces and blue cheese.

The pods work with a variety of coffee machines. The package has a photo of Allen and a coffee-bean shaped football. 

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the coffee will benefit John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in a similar arrangement with proceeds from the cereal. 

