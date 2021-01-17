Nearly 9,000 Bills fans make donations to Lamar Jackson's favorite charity

Bills Mafia is at it again.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was forced out of Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills because of a concussion suffered on the final play of the third quarter. Jackson was unable to return to what finished as a 17-3 Buffalo victory.

Shortly after the game, Bills fans started making donations to Blessings in a Backpack, a favorite charity of the Ravens' quarterback. The organization was flooded with more donations than it could tally overnight. As of Sunday evening, $265,000 has been raised from 10,400 donors, Nikki Grizzle, the organization's chief marketing officer, wrote in an email.

The organization, which has a chapter in Louisville, works to feed elementary school children on weekends when they are not in school to receive federal assistance for meals. Jackson was a star at the University of Louisville and donated $25,000 in 2018 to help start a new program at a school there.

