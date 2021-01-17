Nearly 7,000 Bills fans make donations to Lamar Jackson's favorite charity

Blessing in a Backpack, a favorite charity of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, is the latest charitable organization to benefit from the generosity of Bills fans.

So much so that the organization was flooded with more donations than it could tally overnight. As of Sunday afternoon, more than $150,000 from nearly 7,000 donors were made to the organization, Nikki Grizzle, the organization's chief marketing officer, wrote in an email.

The organization, which has a chapter in Louisville, works to feed elementary school children on weekends when they are not in school to receive federal assistance for meals. Jackson was a star at the University of Louisville and donated $25,000 in 2018 to help start a new program at a school there.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Jackson left Saturday night's game with a concussion in the third quarter. That led to a user on Reddit suggesting that Bills fans make donations. The initial increment was $8 to match Jackson's number, but others upped the figure to $25, for Jackson's No. 8 and Josh Allen's No. 17.