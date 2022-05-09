Mr. Everywhere in high school, rookie receiver Khalil Shakir ready for any role with Bills

Vista Murrieta High School football coach Eric Peterson thinks Khalil Shakir is a perfect cultural fit for the Buffalo Bills. At the Southern California high school, Peterson saw Shakir's down-to-earth nature and versatility.

“I think he has a competitive drive to prove what he’s worth and what he’s capable of,” said Peterson, who was the team's offensive coordinator when Shakir was in high school. “He’s a very humble but confident person.”

At Vista Murrieta, Shakir had an all-purpose role that could help him with the Bills. Buffalo traded up 20 spots to select Shakir early in the fifth round of the 2022 draft, and General Manager Brandon Beane said he would have taken him earlier had the Bills not traded their fourth-round pick.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise, which covered Vista Murrieta's games, dubbed him, "Mr. Everywhere" in his senior year for his production on offense, defense and special teams.

Shakir cracked the Vista Murrieta starting lineup as a sophomore after he was called up to varsity as a freshman. In his junior and senior seasons, he was heavily involved in the run game. Shakir had 914 receiving yards as a sophomore, contrasted with 264 receiving yards as a senior, per MaxPreps. But it wasn’t from a dip in overall productivity: He had 906 rushing yards as a senior. He also had a role as a kickoff and punt returner and even took some snaps out of the wildcat.

Shakir left Vista Murrieta having accumulated more than 4,500 all-purpose yards.

At Boise State, his role was more focused. He led the team in receiving his junior and senior years, catching 129 passes for 1,836 yards and 13 touchdowns over the two seasons combined. But he also contributed on special teams and clasped on to a mindset he’ll bring to Buffalo.

“Whatever the team needs me to do – whether that's receiver or that's lining up in the backfield, whatever it is – I'm going to do it and they're going to get my all,” he said.

Shakir’s approach seems to line up with what the Bills envision. Beane emphasized that he thinks Shakir can pick up different roles quickly.

“Kind of fits what we call the No. 4 role, a guy that can play inside and play out,” Beane said after the draft. “His No. 1 role would probably be, if you just said you were going to put him in one spot, he's probably more of an inside guy, but we think he's got enough outside speed.”

Beane likes that they can throw Shakir at any spot on the field, and there’s no rush to solidify his role. Beane noted the Bills will wait to decide more once the 6-foot, 196-pound Shakir has spent more time with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and receivers coach Chad Hall.

Plus, Shakir will have time to develop. He’s spent a lot of time in the slot -- and with his relatively short, 29-inch arms that is where he eventually might be best suited in the NFL -- but the Bills added slot receiver Jamison Crowder during the offseason, signing the seven-year veteran to a one-year contract.

Shakir is eager to learn, and he sees a huge opportunity for that in the Bills receivers room. He’s been watching Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a while, well before Shakir knew he’d be coming to Buffalo. Now, he’ll get to learn from Diggs.

“He's been a guy that I have been watching ever since I can remember,” Shakir said on Diggs. “And I'm a guy who studies the game and studies the great receivers in the league right now. And he's one of those guys. He's one of the top guys in the league right now.”

It’s not the only serendipitous meaning Shakir found in being picked by the Bills.

“They were one of the first teams that I talked to within Zoom meetings and all that,” Shakir said. “Kind of doing those pre-draft interviews, and in the back of my head, I just couldn't stop thinking about the talks that I had with the Bills. So, I guess it was a match made in heaven.”

He talked to the Bills a lot during the pre-draft process. Any opportunity would be meaningful, but the conversations with the Super Bowl contenders stuck with him. Shortly after he was drafted, Shakir still was processing that his dream of playing in the NFL was coming to fruition.

“It's been a blessing in the back of my head, I just had to fill in that it was the Bills the whole time,” Shakir said. “So I was just sitting there waiting patiently and when I finally got the call, I'm struggling to put words together right now.”

