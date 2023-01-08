Moving pregame ceremony for Damar Hamlin followed by electric start

The pregame ceremony was moving, but no planning could top the electric moment that came next.

On the opening kickoff, Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines returned the kick 96 yards for a touchdown.

Highmark Stadium erupted. Kicker Tyler Bass tacked on the point after, as the crowd all held up 3’s for safety Damar Hamlin. The Bills needed just 14 seconds to take a 7-0 lead on the New England Patriots, after a week that was emotionally grueling like no other.

It was the Bills’ first kickoff return touchdown since 2019.

Emotions were already high, six days after Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati in the first quarter Monday night.

Before the game, the Bills recognized team medical personal and athletic training staff. Their rapid response not only saved Hamlin’s life, but has helped him recover at a remarkable pace. They were recognized individually, with the crowd nearly drowning out the stadium announcer from cheering in support.

The Bills players took the field as a team, racing out of the tunnel with No. 3 flags, and stopping at midfield to wave their flags some more.

As all this happened, Hamlin tweeted “GAMETIME!!!” from the hospital, with a picture of him and his parents ready to watch. All three were in Love for Damar shirts, with Hamlin holding up his signature heart with his hands from his hospital bed.

At about 11:15 a.m., Hamlin tweeted, "GameDay. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! Let’s go @BuffaloBills."

Former running back LeSean McCoy was the Bills’ Legend of the Game, telling the crowd to put their 3’s up before leading the "Shout" song. McCoy was wearing a Hamlin jersey.

Mitch Morse, Tremaine Edmunds and Taiwan Jones were on for the coin toss. The Bills received the ball to start the game, and Hines had his storybook moment from there. Quarterback Josh Allen held his helmet in awe.

Hamlin quickly weighed in too, tweeting perhaps the best summary of it all: "OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!"