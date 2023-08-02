EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – A season after the New York Giants unsuccessfully tried to lure receiver Cole Beasley out of retirement, their persistence paid off last month.

Beasley has traded a blue No. 11 (Buffalo Bills) for a blue No. 6 (Giants).

“We tried to get him here a couple of times and it just didn’t work out for various reasons, but we’re excited to have him here (now),” said Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who was in the Bills’ front office from 2017-21.

Beasley, 34, is reunited with Giants coach Brian Daboll, the Bills’ offensive coordinator for Beasley’s first three years with the club.

Beasley told The Buffalo News last week his intention throughout the “whole offseason” was to play this year. He signed with the Giants on July 21 and is participating in training camp.

“I knew he still wanted to play,” Schoen said. “He worked out for us and looked good so we signed him.”

The Bills were not a consideration for Beasley.

“They had moved on,” he said. “I kind of figured that when they drafted (first-round tight end Dalton) Kincaid. I talked to (general manager Brandon) Beane once, but it wasn’t about coming back, just (telling me) to let him know if I needed anything.”

Beasley hopes 2023 is more consistent than 2022.

Didn’t sign with Tampa Bay’s practice squad until Sept. 20. … Played games for Buccaneers Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 (four catches for 17 yards). … Retired Oct. 5. … Signed with Bills practice squad Dec. 13 to provide instant production from slot. … Played two regular season and playoff games apiece (seven catches for 86 yards, one touchdown).

Beasley said he was close to flying to New Jersey to meet with the Giants last year, but cited family considerations for passing on the opportunity. The Bills eventually called.

“I wanted to keep playing last year,” Beasley said. “When I went to Tampa, I thought the situation would be a little different than it was – I thought (Chris) Godwin was going to be out a little longer (with his Week 1 hamstring injury) and he literally came back the week after I signed there.”

Godwin missed only two games.

“That threw a wrench into the things and I retired because I wanted to get out of there, not because I wanted to retire,” Beasley said. “Last year didn’t happen like I wanted it to.”

What happened in Buffalo for Beasley was the best stretch of his career. He averaged 3.1 catches and 31.8 yards per game in Dallas (103 games) and upped that to 4.9 catches for 51.2 yards per game with the Bills (48 games). He caught 82 passes in both 2020 (second-team All-Pro) and ’21.

Beasley’s time in Buffalo became tumultuous in ’20. He became arguably the most vocal anti-vaccine critic in the NFL; he said in ’21 he would rather retire than be forced to get vaccinated (players were never required to be vaccinated) and said he wasn’t pro- or anti-vaccine, but “pro-choice.”

Those hard feelings were mended enough for Beasley to return to the Bills last December.

“The whole Buffalo experience was awesome,” he said. “That first year (2019), it brought back the love of football for me. Dallas was a little different – Buffalo is more about football and less distractions. It got me back to where I needed to be mentally.

“So many good times. Won a lot of games. Got further in the playoffs than I ever had. Definitely a good time and having a quarterback as good as Josh (Allen) didn’t hurt. I had a lot of fun playing in that offense.”

And now Beasley is back playing in that offense, even though Giants coordinator Mike Kafka is calling the plays for Daboll.

“An easy transition for (Beasley) – he knows the offense and knows what we’re looking for,” Schoen said.

According to the industry website Over The Cap, Beasley’s $1.2 million contract includes no guaranteed money so the Giants have taken a no-risk flier. Slot receivers Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson are coming back from torn ACLs sustained last Sept. 26 and Nov. 20, respectively; Shepard was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday.

Beasley could be a practice squad insurance policy able to play in a game without receiving much practice work.

“I really wanted to get my feet under me and get a chance to get into a camp and show what I can do and be utilized a little more,” he said. “I already know the offense and I know what (Daboll) is about and I know what the culture is about. I knew I would have a good time playing football here.”