Motor's running helps Bills offense out of funk in victory over Jets

Allen had seven consecutive incompletions at one point in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the Bills defense forced the Jets to punt 11 times Sunday, giving the offense plenty of time to sort things out.

In the end, it was more than enough to get past the hapless Jets, with some lessons for the postseason.

“Yeah, I thought Coach (Brian) Daboll and the offense really did a nice job working their way through it,” coach Sean McDermott said. “It's not always going to be smooth sailing, especially when you play a team more than once. So, we got off to a really good start, and then we stalled out a little bit and I was really impressed by how they worked through it.”

The final drive at the end of the first half was much more effective, though the Bills started the drive without any timeouts. They settled for a field goal, bringing kicker Tyler Bass out with four seconds left.

It took until the fourth quarter to really get things going again. On Singletary’s first touchdown, a one-yard run, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie had a key block.

“Once I seen Isaiah get the block, it was no doubt in my mind that I was going to get in,” Singletary said. “Great block by Isaiah, by the way.”