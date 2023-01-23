Mother of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer on social media: 'Not once since week 4 was he 100%'

Julie Poyer, the mother of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, hasn't posted on Facebook since September 2021, but she shared an update on her son after he left Sunday's playoff loss following a collision with Tre'Davious White.

A spokesman for Jordan Poyer confirmed that the Facebook post was from Poyer's mother.

Poyer is an unrestricted free agent, and his future with the Bills remains in question.

Here is the full text of her Facebook post:

"Brief text from Jordan for those of you worried. He's going to be okay.

"Some of the most emotional and stressful moments have come while watching him play football. Injuries happen. Those moments between seeing the injury on T.V. and hearing from him are not easy. Worried, stressed, anxious I search Twitter for in-time updates. Bad idea.

"Most Bills fans are amazing. Searching twitter for an injury update I saw a lot of hate from fans. The theme is to send Jordan packing. (He is a FA now.)

"Jordan has given so much of himself to this team. He's played injured since week 4, unable to get healthy. Missing practice all week, he continued to get cleared to play. Cleared on Friday, or a couple of times - . game day decision. If you know Jordan, you know he will give whatever % he has in his tank, when cleared. Not once since week 4 was he 100%.

"I can be honest now. There were several games I did not want him playing. For clarity, I am that mom who told him to tape a broken foot and finish a game.

"I am so proud of him. Not how he wanted to end the season. He is a competitor through and through. I know he gave everything he had mentally and physically. He is a supastar."