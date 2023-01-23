Mother of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer on social media: 'Not once since week 4 was he 100%'

Julie Poyer, the mother of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, hasn't posted on Facebook since September 2021, but she shared an update on her son after he left Sunday's playoff loss following a collision with Tre'Davious White.
"Brief text from Jordan for those of you worried. He's going to be okay," she wrote.
A spokesman for Jordan Poyer confirmed that the Facebook post was from Poyer's mother.
Julie Poyer also addressed Bills fans and confirmed the significance of the injuries that Jordan played through this season, noting, "Not once since week 4 was he 100%."
The list of injuries is lengthy: August (elbow). September (foot and lung). October (elbow). December/January (knee). Poyer grinded to play in 14 of the Bills’ 18 games (all wins, until Sunday).
"I can be honest now. There were several games I did not want him playing," she wrote. "For clarity, I am that mom who told him to tape a broken foot and finish a game."
Poyer is an unrestricted free agent, and his future with the Bills remains in question.
"I am so proud of him. Not how he wanted to end the season," Julie Poyer wrote. "He is a competitor through and through. I know he gave everything he had mentally and physically. He is a supastar."
Here is the full text of her Facebook post:
