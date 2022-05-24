Most Valuable Player wagers on Josh Allen starting to pile up

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a popular choice to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award this coming season.

How popular? Well, Caesars Sportsbook said Allen leads in number of tickets with 12% of all NFL MVP bets taken to this point and leads in dollars with 16% of the money wagered there.

Allen has moved into the favorite’s role at Caesars. He opened in third at +900 behind Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, who were tied at +700.

Mahomes is second in the odds at +800, but is 13th in tickets (3%) and 15th in dollars (2%). Tom Brady is third in the odds at +900. Brady is fifth in tickets (7%) and second in total dollars (11%). Rodgers is 13th in tickets (2%) and 15th in dollars (2%).

The next group of players are Justin Herbert at 12/1, Joe Burrow (13/1), Matthew Stafford (16/1), Russell Wilson (16/1) and Dak Prescott (18/1).