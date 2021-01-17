More than 1,750 Bills fans and counting make donations to Lamar Jackson's favorite charity

Blessing in a Backpack, a favorite charity of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, is the latest charitable organization to benefit from the generosity of Bills fans.

So much so that the organization was flooded with more donations than it could tally overnight. As of Sunday morning, more than 1,750 separate donations were made to the organization, Nikki Grizzle, the organization's chief marketing officer, wrote in an email. She did not have a total for money donated yet.

The organization, which has a base in Louisville, works to feed elementary school children on weekends. Jackson was a star at the University of Louisville and donated $25,000 in 2018 to help start a new program at a school there.

"This has been amazing," Grizzle wrote.

Jackson left Saturday night's game with a concussion in the third quarter. That led to a user on Reddit suggesting that Bills fans make donations of $25. As has been the case in previous similar efforts, Bills fans took up the challenge and the donations began to fly in.