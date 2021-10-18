Modeled after 'Flat Stanley,' 'Flat Allen' tackles Nashville ahead of Bills-Titans game

Zoom Buffalo's foray into Bills meme printing struck gold with the "Allen/Diggs" lawn signs, a playful imitation of those promoting political campaigns ahead of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, as well as a bundled-up, masked Bernie Sanders from the inauguration with the phrase "Bills by a Billion."

The Bills-tinged cleverness of Zoom was on display again this week, as Federice tweeted an image of a Josh Allen cutout – mid-hurdle from the remarkable run against Kansas City – above the "Welcome to Allentown" sign at the junction of Allen and Main streets near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. Rory Allen confirmed that he and Federice installed the sign Wednesday.