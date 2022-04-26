Mock draft roundup: National analysts all over the map for the Bills

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Buffalo Bills are expected to make their first pick of the 2022 draft quite late Thursday, extending the suspense.

With the Bills picking at No. 25, the team generally having a strong roster, and with the 2022 draft being harder to plot out without obvious landing spots for quarterbacks relative to years past, there’s no overwhelming consensus on whom the Bills might take.

Still, a few players have cemented themselves in the conversation.

The Buffalo News looked at 25 different mock drafts by national analysts. Fourteen of the 25 had the Bills going with a defensive player in the first round, with cornerback being the most projected position. Ten analysts said the Bills will pick a cornerback, given lack of depth and a chance to bolster the roster opposite Tre’Davious White.

Four predicted the team will add another wide receiver, and four said running back, with the latter group all going with Iowa State’s Breece Hall.

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth was mocked to the Bills in seven of the 25 mock drafts, including by The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski. The other two cornerbacks mentioned were Kaiir Elam of Florida and Trent McDuffie of Washington. Michigan’s Daxton Hill is listed as a safety, but he can line up at multiple spots.

Iowa State's Hall followed Booth as the most common pick. Four players were selected in two mock drafts: McDuffie, Hill, Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson and offensive lineman Zion Johnson.

Jay Skurski

Buffalo NewsAndrew Booth Jr.CBClemson
Danny KellyRingerTrent McDuffieCBWashington
Will BrinsonCBS SportsDavid OjaboEdgeMichigan
Lance ZierleinNFL.comKaiir ElamCBFlorida
Dane BruglerThe AthleticTreylon BurksWRArkansas
Mel KiperESPNDaxton HillSMichigan
Adam RankNFL.comAndrew Booth Jr.CBClemson
Peter SchragerNFL.comQuay WalkerLBGeorgia
Nate DavisUSA TodayBreece HallRBIowa State
Chris TrapassoCBS SportsChris OlaveWROhio State
Peter KingNBC SportsZion JohnsonOLBoston College
Walter CherepinskyWalter FootballAndrew Booth Jr.CBClemson
Rhett LewisNFL.comJahan DotsonWRPenn State
Daniel JeremiahNFL.comBreece HallRBIowa State
Crissy FroydThe Draft NetworkBreece HallRBIowa State
Austin GaylePFFZion JohnsonOLBoston College
Ben LinseyPFFAndrew Booth Jr.CBClemson
Nate TiceThe AthleticJahan DotsonWRPenn State
Carmen VitaliThe Draft NetworkAndrew Booth Jr.CB Clemson
Diante LeeThe AthleticTyler LinderbaumOLIowa
Ryan Wilson CBS SportsDaxton HillSMichigan
Todd McShayESPNAndrew Booth Jr.CBClemson
Bucky BrooksNFL.comBreece HallRBIowa State
Matt MillerESPNTrent McDuffieCBWashington
Chris SimmsNBC SportsAndrew Booth Jr.CBClemson
