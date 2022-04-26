Mock draft roundup: National analysts all over the map for the Bills

The Buffalo Bills are expected to make their first pick of the 2022 draft quite late Thursday, extending the suspense.

With the Bills picking at No. 25, the team generally having a strong roster, and with the 2022 draft being harder to plot out without obvious landing spots for quarterbacks relative to years past, there’s no overwhelming consensus on whom the Bills might take.

Still, a few players have cemented themselves in the conversation.

The Buffalo News looked at 25 different mock drafts by national analysts. Fourteen of the 25 had the Bills going with a defensive player in the first round, with cornerback being the most projected position. Ten analysts said the Bills will pick a cornerback, given lack of depth and a chance to bolster the roster opposite Tre’Davious White.

Four predicted the team will add another wide receiver, and four said running back, with the latter group all going with Iowa State’s Breece Hall.

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth was mocked to the Bills in seven of the 25 mock drafts, including by The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski. The other two cornerbacks mentioned were Kaiir Elam of Florida and Trent McDuffie of Washington. Michigan’s Daxton Hill is listed as a safety, but he can line up at multiple spots.

Iowa State's Hall followed Booth as the most common pick. Four players were selected in two mock drafts: McDuffie, Hill, Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson and offensive lineman Zion Johnson.

Jay Skurski Buffalo News Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson Danny Kelly Ringer Trent McDuffie CB Washington Will Brinson CBS Sports David Ojabo Edge Michigan Lance Zierlein NFL.com Kaiir Elam CB Florida Dane Brugler The Athletic Treylon Burks WR Arkansas Mel Kiper ESPN Daxton Hill S Michigan Adam Rank NFL.com Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson Peter Schrager NFL.com Quay Walker LB Georgia Nate Davis USA Today Breece Hall RB Iowa State Chris Trapasso CBS Sports Chris Olave WR Ohio State Peter King NBC Sports Zion Johnson OL Boston College Walter Cherepinsky Walter Football Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson Rhett Lewis NFL.com Jahan Dotson WR Penn State Daniel Jeremiah NFL.com Breece Hall RB Iowa State Crissy Froyd The Draft Network Breece Hall RB Iowa State Austin Gayle PFF Zion Johnson OL Boston College Ben Linsey PFF Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson Nate Tice The Athletic Jahan Dotson WR Penn State Carmen Vitali The Draft Network Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson Diante Lee The Athletic Tyler Linderbaum OL Iowa Ryan Wilson CBS Sports Daxton Hill S Michigan Todd McShay ESPN Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson

Bucky Brooks NFL.com Breece Hall RB Iowa State Matt Miller ESPN Trent McDuffie CB Washington Chris Simms NBC Sports Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson

