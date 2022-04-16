Mock draft roundup: Most analysts project Bills to build up defense

It's less than two weeks until the 2022 NFL draft, which means there's no shortage of mock drafts.

At the moment, more analysts are predicting the Bills will use the 25th pick to build up the defense, but the projections diverge from there, with no consensus on whom the Bills might select.

That's certainly natural, given when the Bills are picking and how much can change during the draft. A quick trade here or an unexpected pick there can shake up things.

But most analysts have similar views of the outlook for the Bills as a whole: Buffalo is in good shape relative to other teams heading into the draft. The Bills are among the Super Bowl favorites, after all.

Here is a roundup of the latest NFL mock drafts regarding what the Bills might do at No. 25 on April 28.

Trent McDuffie, DB, Washington: "The Bills have few roster holes heading into 2022, but adding more playmaking cornerback talent here is a savvy move. McDuffie is an instinctive playmaker with day-one starting potential opposite Tre’Davious White."

Buffalo News notes: The Bills are thin at cornerback. They knew it would be an area to address during the offseason, and still have a ways to go. If White has any bumps in his recovery from knee surgery, that makes the need for depth at corner even more dire. McDuffie is aggressive and agile. Per PFF, he allowed 16 catches on 296 total passing snaps last season.

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida: "What pick do you give the team that has the fewest holes to fill in the draft? It's not an easy call, but Elam is a quality corner with outstanding football IQ."

News notes: Again, cornerback is certainly a need. Elam had a stronger season in 2020, when he was first-team All-SEC, but he should be able to build on good awareness and patience in his game.

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas: "A prevailing draft misconception is the first round is reserved for a team’s top needs on the roster. But smart teams focus on value and adding assets that best impact the roster. Wide receiver isn’t the top need for the Bills, but adding a big slot like Burks who can be worked into the rotation only creates greater conflict for defenses."

News notes: The Bills did tend to wide receiver some during the free agency, but still have a need. This class of wide receivers is strong, and the Bills want quarterback Josh Allen to have a plethora of options. Jamison Crowder signed a one-year deal, and Buffalo could use another pass catcher.

Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan: "I just moved Hill way up on my Big Board. NFL teams love his versatility – he played more than 550 snaps at nickelback in 2021 – and think he could play both corner and safety. He might be a slot corner if he ends up in Buffalo, which lost Levi Wallace in free agency and has Tre'Davious White returning from an ACL tear. Andrew Booth Jr. (Clemson) and Kyler Gordon (Washington) are two other corners to keep an eye on. The Bills have one of the best rosters in the league."

News notes: Hill's versatility is notable, even if -- as Kiper notes -- corner is the main area of need right now for the Bills. His speed helps. Hill ran 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, good for 14th overall. His times in the 20-yard shuttle (4.06 seconds) and three-cone drill time (6.57 seconds) were ranked No. 1 among safeties.

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State: "The Bills jump at the opportunity to land the polished Olave who can play on the outside in Buffalo's supercharged offense."

News notes: Olave's 65 catches last season went for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns in a loaded Ohio State offense. There should be some strong receivers available at No. 25 if the Bills go that route.

Quay Walker, LB, Georgia: "Yes, Buffalo just added Von Miller in free agency. And yes, the Bills drafted pass rushers with their top two picks a season ago. That doesn't mean they're done on D. Walker was yet another combine star from UGA, and he's versatile enough to fit in Leslie Frazier's scheme at multiple spots."

News notes: Walker, who only started in his final season at Georgia, ran a 4.52 at the combine at 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds. That performance likely pushed him into the first round. The Bills have spent plenty of picks and money on the defense, but if that will push them over the edge to reach the Super Bowl, it should be easy to justify.

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State: "It's strongly worth considering. Buffalo hasn't had a 900-yard rusher since QB Josh Allen was drafted in 2018, and he's had to shoulder too much of the run game's responsibilities. For a team that appears primed for a Super Bowl run, especially amid Kansas City's loss of Tyreek Hill, why not add one more difference maker? Hall (6-1, 220) could be an every-down option whose 4.39 speed could bust many games open while reducing wear and tear on Allen. Hall had 3,526 yards from scrimmage and 46 TDs during his last two seasons with the Cyclones." (NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah also has Hall mocked to the Bills.)

News notes: Hall was among the Bills' pre-draft Top 30 visits, per reports. It could be a little early to take him in the first round, and not likely he's still available when the Bills pick in the second round at No. 57. The Bills aren't going to fully pivot their offense, but Sean McDermott has been consistent about his belief that they need to have a more stable run game. Devin Singletary is in the last year of his rookie deal, and the Bills looked great when he was rolling at the end of the season.

