The Buffalo Bills added an offensive weapon for quarterback Josh Allen on Thursday night in the first round of the NFL draft.

In so doing, they filled arguably their biggest need heading into the three-day, seven-round selection process. There is still work to be done for General Manager Brandon Beane, however, and he’s got just four picks remaining with which to do it.

That starts Friday night in the second and third rounds. The Bills are currently scheduled to pick at No. 59 in the second round and No. 91 in the third round, two of their four remaining picks. Beane did say Thursday that a trade down to acquire more picks would be a possibility. That won’t be known until closer to the Bills going on the clock in the second round, so before that, let’s take a look at how the Bills’ remaining four picks could be used.

Second round, No. 59 overall: Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State. Some scouting reports have suggested Mauch may eventually move inside to guard, but the Bills would likely want to see the 6-foot-5, 302-pounder at tackle first. Mauch had a 90.1 run-blocking grade in 2022 by analytics website Pro Football Focus. “His pass protection technique is still a work in progress, however, and a move inside could be in his future,” his PFF scouting report says. That might still work for the Bills, who could decide to move on from center Mitch Morse after the 2023 season to save space under the salary cap. Mauch could possibly even play center, or the team could move right guard Ryan Bates to move over to center and have Mauch step in there. No matter where he lines up, Mauch has the potential to upgrade the Bills’ offensive line.

Third round, No. 91 overall: Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina. Pickens, 6-foot-4 and 291 pounds, had 42 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2022. A former South Carolina “Mr. Football,” he was a top-10 recruit nationally who ranked ninth in Next Gen Stats’ athleticism score among defensive tackles. He reportedly made a top-30 visit to the Bills ahead of the draft and would address the long-term need at defensive tackle.

Fifth round, No. 137 overall: Anthony Johnson Jr., S, Iowa State. He started all 12 games for the Cyclones in 2022, finishing with 60 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defended in being named to the All-Big 12 second team. Johnson switched from cornerback to safety ahead of the 2022 season, so he’s still growing into the position and would give the Bills a long-term option if the team moves on from either Micah Hyde and/or Jordan Poyer after the 2023 season.

Sixth round, No. 205 overall: Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia. At 6-foot-4, Ford-Wheaton possesses the height the Bills currently lack in their wide receiver room. He’s got the speed to match, too, running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. He finished 2022 with 62 catches for 675 yards and seven touchdowns.