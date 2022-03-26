Mock Draft II: Cornerback proves too tough to overlook for Bills at No. 25

Brandon Beane acknowledges that he gets a chuckle out of the sea of mock drafts that are produced every year.

That’s not to say that the Buffalo Bills’ general manager finds them to be completely useless, though.

“People do talk, and so you do listen to some of it,” Beane said this month. “When it gets closer, people can’t help themselves.”

We’ve arrived at “closer.” The first round of the draft begins in a month, and with the first wave of free agency over, team needs are in much clearer focus.

Beane and his staff even get into the mock game, not so much with the purpose of trying to accurately predict every one of the 24 picks scheduled to be made before the Bills are on the clock with the No. 25 overall selection, but rather to provide a consensus of sorts of which prospects are considered likely to be taken in the first round.