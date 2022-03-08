Mock Draft I: Bills take advantage of rare opportunity to add potential game-breaking threat

25. Buffalo Bills. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama. Sure, Williams may not be able to play in Week 1, but who cares? This is a rare opportunity for the Bills to add a special talent to their offense. Imagine defenses trying to defend Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Williams. Good luck with that. Williams put up huge numbers for the Crimson Tide, making 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns on 120 targets. He had just three drops. The Ohio State transfer tore his ACL in the national title game, though, which figures to slide him down the draft board a bit. That feels similar to how the Bills were able to draft Miami running back Willis McGahee nearly 20 years ago. The Bills have the luxury of allowing Williams time to get healthy. Even if he only returns for the second half of the season, that would give him plenty of time for the Bills to work him into the offense, with the idea being he’s close to full speed for the playoffs. The Bills may have a bigger need at cornerback, but if Beane stays true to his “best player available” philosophy, there is a good bet Williams is in play here. The fit is intriguing, to say the least.