Mock drafts at this point of the NFL offseason should come with the disclaimer that they are subject change.

Free agency begins next week and will alter teams' draft needs. But with the NFL scouting combine just wrapping up, it’s a good time to take a look at how the first 31 picks of April’s NFL draft might play out. (Remember, the Miami Dolphins had their first-round pick taken away after an NFL investigation into tampering involving Tom Brady and Sean Payton.)

Here is The Buffalo News’ first mock draft of 2023:

1. Indianapolis Colts (projected trade with Chicago Bears). C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State. It seems likely the Bears will move the first overall pick to a quarterback-needy team, and the Colts fit that bill. Indianapolis General Manager Chris Ballard has to be feeling sensitive about his job security, and one way to get some extra rope in the NFL is to draft a rookie quarterback. Stroud had a solid workout in what could be his future home.

2. Houston Texans. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama. The Texans are in a good spot – as long as they like at least two quarterbacks in this class. Houston gave away the No. 1 overall pick with a win on the final weekend of the regular season, but it might not hurt them too much if Young falls to this spot. At 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds, Young will become the lightest quarterback drafted in the first round since 2003, according to NFL research.

3. Arizona Cardinals. Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama. The Cardinals’ pass rush took a hit with the retirement of J.J. Watt, and Anderson would provide a nice boost as perhaps the best non-quarterback in this draft class.

4. Chicago Bears (projected trade with Indianapolis). Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech. Missing out on Anderson would hurt for the Bears, but picking up an extra second-round pick this year as well as the Colts’ first-round pick in 2024 and second-round pick in 2025 would make moving down three spots worth it.

5. Seattle Seahawks. Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia. Carter was issued an arrest warrant for reckless driving and racing in January about an hour before he was scheduled to meet with the media at the combine. Obviously, that meeting didn’t happen. The red flags are obvious on Carter, but based on talent alone, he still figures to hear his name called early.

6. Carolina Panthers (projected trade with Detroit Lions). Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida. One thing you can always count on in the draft – quarterbacks going a bit earlier than expected. That figures to be the case with Richardson because of his appealing physical traits, even if he doesn’t have a ton of experience.

7. Las Vegas Raiders. Will Levis. QB, Kentucky. Jarrett Stidham didn’t look too bad last year in starting the last two games of the season, but he’s a free agent and the Raiders have already cut Derek Carr, who signed with New Orleans on Monday. All options are on the table for the Raiders at quarterback, including pursuing a trade for Aaron Rodgers, but for now, trying to re-sign Stidham and drafting Levis looks like a decent plan.

8. Atlanta Falcons. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern. If the Falcons really are going to give second-year player Desmond Ridder a real chance at being their quarterback of the future, it makes sense to get him some protection.

9. Detroit Lions (projected trade with Carolina). Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois. The Lions look poised to take the next step to becoming a playoff team, but need to give some help to their defense to get there. Witherspoon would do that.

10. Philadelphia Eagles. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State. Although he didn’t have any interceptions last season, Porter did not give up a single completion of 15-plus yards, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. He has the ideal size for the position, too (6-foot-2, 193 pounds), along with NFL bloodlines.

11. Tennessee Titans. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State. Taylor Lewan’s expected departure opens a hole in the starting lineup for the Titans.

12. Houston Texans. Jordan Addison, WR, Southern California. I love the idea of adding a wide receiver to go with Young. In a class without a defined No. 1 at the position, Addison showed he can handle a heavy workload in college. He won the Biletnikoff Award in 2021 as the nation’s top receiver for Pitt before transferring to USC for his final season.

13. New York Jets. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia. The question who’s going to be under center for the Jets next season remains unanswered (Rodgers, perhaps?), but whoever it is will need better protection than New York’s quarterbacks got in 2022. Remember that Matt Milano hit on Mike White?

14. New England Patriots. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee. Bills fans won’t be happy to see two wide receivers off the board in three picks. The Patriots have one of the least-impressive receiver groups in the NFL, so injecting some big-play potential – which Hyatt brings – could help Mac Jones.

15. Green Bay Packers. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah. If the Packers are ready to start the Jordan Love Era – and it feels as if it’s trending that way – it makes sense to get some help.

16. Washington Commanders. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon. Washington might also be in the quarterback market, but teams in the top 10 might not want to drop to No. 16 in a trade. That could make things difficult. A safe option for now is a cornerback.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson. After addressing quarterback in the first round last year, the Steelers turn their attention back to the defensive side of the ball with Murphy.

18. Detroit Lions. Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa. This mock so far shows the value positions in the NFL, leading with quarterback and those players who get paid to chase after the quarterback. Van Ness could team with last year’s first-round pick, Aidan Hutchinson, to give Detroit a one-two punch at edge rusher.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas. With Tom Brady retired, it feels as if the Buccaneers could go into full-scale rebuilding mode. That makes this pick tough to zero in on a position, but Robinson would be a fun pickup here for fantasy purposes. The consensus top running back in the class, the only reason he might last this long is the devalued nature of the position.

20. Seattle Seahawks. O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida. A 6-foot-5, 330-pounder, Torrence finished his college career without allowing a sack.

21. Los Angeles Chargers. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia. Washington’s one-handed grab at the combine, in which he made the football look to be the size of a tennis ball in a normal person’s hands, was one of the lasting highlights of the weekend. At 6-foot-7 and 264 pounds, he has the size to be the type of do-it-all tight end every team craves.

22. Baltimore Ravens. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU. Stop me if you’ve heard this before – the Ravens have a need at wide receiver. Assuming Baltimore uses the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson, it would make sense to do something to give him some support.

23. Minnesota Vikings. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia. The Vikings could use a quarterback of the future but don’t seem well-positioned to find that player here. Instead, they go with a young cornerback who might need some time to develop. If Minnesota re-signs Patrick Peterson, he could provide some leadership for Ringo.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars. Brian Branch, S, Alabama. The Jaguars’ pass rush could use a boost, and Branch is known as a good blitzer.

25. New York Giants. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame. It seems hard to believe a third tight end could go in the first round, but that’s how good this class is projected to be at the position. Brian Daboll craves versatility on offense, and Mayer would give the Giants some of that.

26. Dallas Cowboys. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State. Here’s the only stat you need to know about Forbes from last season: He had three pick-sixes.

27. Buffalo Bills. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State. A 6-foot-1, 196-pounder, Smith-Njigba was named to NFL Network’s all-combine team. “Smith-Njigba’s excellent combine performance won’t come as a surprise to anyone who followed his career at Ohio State,” wrote Around the NFL’s Nick Shook. “He was clean, controlled and smooth throughout all of the drills at Lucas Oil Stadium, running crisp routes and making many of his catches look routine.” Smith-Njigba mostly played slot receiver for the Buckeyes, but according to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, he has the capability to play outside, as well. He’s a bit of a tough projection because he missed all but three games in 2022 due to a hamstring injury, but he produced at a big-time level in 2021 with first-round picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Known as a strong route runner with good hands who does his best work in the middle of the field, Smith-Njigba would be an intriguing add for Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense.

28. Cincinnati Bengals. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College. If Tyler Boyd leaves the Bengals, Flowers could be a plug-and-play option at slot receiver for quarterback Joe Burrow.

29. New Orleans Saints. B.J. Ojulari, EDGE, LSU. After signing Derek Carr on Monday, the Saints are no longer in the quarterback market. That could make this pick attractive for a trade-down deal, but until that crystallizes closer to the draft, we’ll stay in state for an edge rusher.

30. Philadelphia Eagles. Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson. The Eagles need to get younger at defensive tackle.

31. Kansas City Chiefs. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU. Would it shock anyone to see the Chiefs stockpile another weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes? It shouldn’t.