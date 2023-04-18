Free agency has slowed to a trickle in the NFL at the moment, for good reason.

The upcoming NFL draft, which gets started April 27 in Kansas City, has taken over as the center of attention for the 32 front offices around the league. Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane currently owns just six draft picks, so he’ll be under pressure to improve his team’s roster with limited capital. Of course, Beane has shown in the past he’s more than willing to move up or down in the draft order if he feels like such a move would benefit his team.

Beane’s stated goal heading into every draft is to have the holes on his roster filled, allowing him to go after the “best player available.” Whether he has actually implemented that strategy successfully in years past is up for debate. It’s also worth questioning whether the Bills have truly filled all of their needs going into this year’s draft. The departure of Tremaine Edmunds has left a big hole at middle linebacker, and there are also cases to be made for a wide receiver or offensive lineman in the first round. Long term, the Bills have needs at defensive tackle and safety, too.

Beane’s activity has decreased the likelihood of certain positions being logical targets in the first round. That’s true at safety, where he re-signed Jordan Poyer and added Taylor Rapp, as well as guard, where he acquired Connor McGovern and David Edwards from outside the organization.

Other factors to consider for Beane and the Bills: The tight end class is thought to be one of the best in the past decade, while edge rusher is an under-the-radar need, especially with some uncertainty as to when Von Miller will return from knee surgery.

Here is The Buffalo News’ second mock draft of the offseason, going through the first round and including the Bills’ next two picks in rounds two and three:

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago). Bryce Young, QB, Alabama. The Panthers have done a nice job keeping their preferred quarterback quiet – but Young remains the strong betting favorite.

2. Houston Texans. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State. There has been some buzz lately about the Texans possibly passing on quarterback with this pick, but that seems absurd. Holding the No. 12 pick as well, the Texans should take the quarterback they like most here, and start to build around him just 10 picks later.

3. Arizona Cardinals. Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama. The Cardinals likely will receive offers from quarterback-needy teams to move down in the draft, maybe even from Indianapolis one pick later at No. 4. If Arizona stays put, though, adding a player many believe to be the “safest” in the draft makes plenty of sense. After losing J.J. Watt to retirement, Anderson should give the Cardinals’ pass rush a big boost.

4. Indianapolis Colts. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida. There might not be a more quarterback-desperate team in the NFL right now, as the Colts have cycled through several veterans the past few years without the desired results. The 10 picks that Arizona is on the clock will be a stressful time in Indianapolis, but at least in this scenario, it works out that General Manager Chris Ballard doesn’t have to move up and still finds a rookie with high upside.

5. Seattle Seahawks. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech. Peter King of NBC Sports reported in his popular “Monday Morning Quarterback” column that some teams believe Wilson, not Anderson, will be the first edge rusher off the board. He doesn’t quite earn that distinction here, but he still goes in the top 10.

6. Detroit Lions. Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia. There are red flags all over with Carter, who pleaded no contest to charges of racing and reckless driving connected with the deaths of a teammate and Georgia football staffer in another car earlier this year. Carter also reportedly couldn’t finish positional drills during his pro day because he was so out of shape. He’s one of the biggest risks in the draft, but Dan Campbell seems like the type of coach willing to take that kind of challenge on.

7. Las Vegas Raiders. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern. There are some teams who think Skoronski projects better to guard than tackle at the NFL level, but that shouldn’t scare the Raiders off, because they need help across the offensive line.

8. Atlanta Falcons. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois. The Falcons have said they’re going to give Desmond Ridder a chance to be their quarterback of the future. We’ll take them at their word and not give them a quarterback, opting instead for what they hope turns into a No. 1 cornerback instead.

9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina). Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa. Van Ness curiously didn’t start at Iowa, but that hasn’t hurt his draft stock too much. At 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds, he’s got the size and strength to play multiple positions on the defensive line.

10. Philadelphia Eagles. Brian Branch, S, Alabama. Thanks to some nifty moves by General Manager Howie Roseman, the defending NFC champions get to pick twice in the first round. Roseman uses the first of those picks on Branch, who can play either safety or nickel cornerback.

11. Tennessee Titans. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky. The Titans still have Ryan Tannehill, but how far can he reasonably be expected to take them? Levis could learn the NFL game for a year, which would be beneficial for him, before taking over for Tannehill.

12. Houston Texans. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia. A wide receiver to pair with Stroud would certainly make sense here, but it’s possible the mock drafters of the world are overrating the receivers in this year’s class just a bit. Next to quarterback, finding players who can sack the quarterback is the most important priority in today’s NFL.

13. New York Jets. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee. Will the Jets still own this pick on draft night? It could be the hold up in making the long-awaited trade for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Assuming New York finds a way to make the deal without giving this pick up, Wright would provide an upgrade to the Jets’ offensive line.

14. New England Patriots. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah. We all know Bill Belichick’s obsession with being well stocked at tight end. In what could be a historically great year for the position, Kincaid becomes the first tight end off the board.

15. Green Bay Packers. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State. Smith-Njigba missed all but three games with a hamstring injury in 2022, playing just 60 snaps in the process. That’s the equivalent of one NFL game, so it’s a bit surprising that’s not looked at as more of a concern. Nevertheless, the hilarity of the Packers finally using a first-round pick on a receiver after trading Rodgers – assuming that gets done – is just too rich.

16. Washington Commanders. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon. A Colorado transfer, Gonzalez pairs strong on-field results (four interceptions in 2022) with good testing numbers (4.38-second 40-yard dash).

17. Pittsburgh Steelers. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State. The run on cornerbacks continues with a fun pick here. Porter Jr.’s dad, Joey, was a long-time star pass rusher for the Steelers. How cool would it be for the Steelers fans to see the son follow in his dad’s footsteps?

18. Detroit Lions. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame. The Lions traded away T.J. Hockenson during the 2022 season. This is the ideal draft to find his replacement.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas. It’s tough to project where Robinson lands in this class. Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network has him as the third-best player in this class, but running backs in the first round have been devalued, for good reason. The Bucs have moved on from Leonard Fournette, so there is a need at the position.

20. Seattle Seahawks. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia. Three tight ends in the top 20 feels hard to believe, but that’s how good this class is thought to be. Washington is an absolute physical specimen who might just be scratching the surface of his potential.

21. Los Angeles Chargers. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College. If you’re holding out hope of the Bills landing a wide receiver in the first round, we’re entering the danger zone of the draft right now. The teams picking between 21 and 26 all could use a wide receiver. That includes the Chargers, who take Flowers to line up in the slot.

22. Baltimore Ravens. Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson. The Ravens moved on from Calais Campbell this offseason, and addressed their biggest need by signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency. That allows them to address defense here.

23. Minnesota Vikings. Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland. The Vikings lost Patrick Peterson this offseason, so adding Banks to the secondary fills a need.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State.

25. New York Giants. O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida. The Giants lost both Nick Gates and Jon Feliciano in free agency, so beefing up the interior of the offensive line with the 330-pound Torrence is a good fit here.

26. Dallas Cowboys. Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson. Like at safety, it’s not a great class of defensive tackles, so it’s best to grab one early if your team has a need. That describes the Cowboys.

27. Buffalo Bills. Jordan Addison, WR, USC. Addison is slightly undersized at 5-11, 173 pounds, but the Bills believe in their strength and conditioning program, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they felt like they could help him add size while not sacrificing the short-area quickness that’s key to getting open in the NFL. Addison isn’t strictly slot receiver, having the versatility to play inside and outside. That’s something the Bills value. Addison did not run well at the combine. His time of 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash might very well hurt his draft stock, but that could end up being a benefit to the Bills. Beane has always said the bulk of his scouting process comes from game tape, and Addison delivered in that regard. He was a first-team All-Pac 12 Conference pick after finishing with 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022, despite missing three games because of injury. Jeremiah has him ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the entire class. It’s not hard to envision Addison contributing in three-receiver sets very early in his Bills career.

28. Cincinnati Bengals. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia. Jonah Williams has requested a trade. If the board falls this way, the Bengals could go ahead and honor that and draft and find an immediate replacement in Jones.

29. New Orleans Saints. Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State. The Saints desperately need to add to their pass rush after losing Marcus Davenport and Kaden Elliss in free agency.

30. Philadelphia Eagles. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson. A top-20 recruit nationally coming out of high school, Simpson ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, pairing elite testing numbers with solid production.

31. Kansas City Chiefs. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU. Just what the defending Super Bowl champions need – another weapon for Patrick Mahomes.

Note: The Miami Dolphins’ first-round draft pick has been forfeited as part of the NFL’s punishment for tampering.

59 (second round). Buffalo Bills. Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas. An Alabama transfer, Sanders is a former five-star prospect who was the best high school player in Texas, perhaps the best state in the country for that level of football. He stood out immediately for the Razorbacks, being named a first-team Associated Press All-American after finishing with 103 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Sanders is 6-4, 235 pounds and would be a big body in the middle of the Buffalo defense.

91 (third round). Buffalo Bills. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU. A towering prospect at 6-8, 302 pounds, Freeland was a team captain and four-year starter who played both tackle positions. His nfl.com scouting report says he’ll benefit from being in an NFL’s strength program, and the Bills believe in that aspect of their operation. Freeland could eventually push Spencer Brown for playing time at right tackle.