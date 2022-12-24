Mixed matches: Injuries force Bills offensive line to be consistently tinkered, but with same results

Already short an interior offensive lineman because of right guard Ryan Bates’ ankle injury, the Bills entered dire territory in the second half of last week’s game against Miami.

Center Mitch Morse left the game and was diagnosed with a concussion. Ideally, Bates would have slid over to replace Morse. That option unavailable, the Bills moved fill-in right guard Greg Van Roten to center and inserted tackle David Quessenberry at right guard.

One issue: Quessenberry hadn’t taken a guard snap in months.

“Not since training camp,” he said, then adding for emphasis. “Not since training camp. But that’s the way it goes. This is pro football.”

The way it’s gone for the Bills this season is a series of short-term injuries to the offensive line has forced position coach Aaron Kromer and the players to adjust nearly every week.

Guards become centers.

Backup centers become starting guards.

Backup right tackles become starting left tackles.

And in Quessenberry’s case, backup tackles become right guards in the middle of a game (final 39 snaps), a must-win game for the Bills’ AFC East hopes.

Quessenberry and Van Roten were on the field as the Bills rallied from an eight-point deficit to beat the Dolphins, 32-29, allowing the Bills to keep on keeping on and enter Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bears atop the conference at 11-3, nearing a division title and on a five-game heater.

Call it a game of “mixed matches.” The Bills have used six starting combinations this year, seven linemen have played at least 291 snaps, three players have started games at two positions and only left guard Rodger Saffold has started every game.

“The approach we’ve taken right from Day One, because I feel it’s important everywhere I go, is (players) start training camp knowing if you’re not in a starting spot, you have to play multiple positions,” Kromer told The Buffalo News before practice Wednesday.

The tumultuous nature of the offensive line combinations hasn’t been a tidal wave – they haven’t played without more than one Plan A starter in a game this year – but more like a slow drip. The top group (Morse, Saffold, Bates, right tackle Spencer Brown and left tackle Dion Dawkins) has started eight games together (7-1 record), but hasn’t started three consecutive games together since Weeks 1-3. Morse will miss the Bears game.

The injuries have led Kromer to major in short-term crisis management, but there is a reason why so few linemen are traded in-season. Everybody needs them and nobody wants to give up any depth.

“You’re in a car crash every single play,” offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “There are going to be times when guys have to step in and fill roles.”

Second tour with Bills

Kromer’s experience in all situations and consistent success was why coach Sean McDermott prioritized hiring him after last season to replace Bobby Johnson, who followed Brian Daboll to the New York Giants. Way back at the NFL combine, McDermott called Kromer a “big-time hire.” Kromer is in his second tour with the Bills (2015-16).

It didn’t take long for the Bills assistant coaches and players to understand what McDermott was talking about.

“He obviously does a great job as a teacher of the game,” Dorsey said. “As a coach, you kind of always want to be teachers, not presenters, to really help your guys develop and grow and become the best player they can possibly be. That’s the definition of Coach Kromer. That’s him to a ‘T.’”

Kromer knew he would have Brown, Morse and Dawkins back from last year, but both guard spots were unclear. Bates was a restricted free agent and left guard Ike Boettger, who started 10 games, tore his Achilles in Week 16.

The Bills signed Saffold to a one-year contract March 14. He played for Kromer with the Rams and served as a guide of sorts for his new teammates about their new coach.

“It was refreshing for both of us to get back together,” Kromer said. “(Tennessee) paid him way more (four-year, $44 million contract) than (the Rams) could pay him and we had to let him go and he had to go. To be back together, he knew a lot of the things we were trying to accomplish and he was able to help the other guys.”

Saffold said a primary component of Kromer’s coaching style is keeping things simple.

“Everything makes sense,” Saffold said. “He’s able to explain it and he has an answer for all the situations we can be in. We have the answers to the test before we go out there and it’s very helpful.”

Left guard was addressed, but then right guard became open when Bates signed a four-year, $17 million offer sheet with the Bears. The Bills matched the contract.

“I’m very fortunate to be here,” Bates said. “Once I signed that deal (with the Bears), I had to shift that mindset and I knew it was a possibility, but I wasn’t sure if the Bills were going to match it. There was a part of me, when I signed the offer sheet, that was, ‘OK, I’m a Bear.’”

The projected starting five in place, the Bills began addressing their depth. A week before the draft, they signed Quessenberry – a 17-game starter at right tackle last year for Tennessee – to a one-year deal. And near the end of the offseason program in mid-June, they signed Van Roten, a 10-game starter at right guard last year for the Jets.

Camp work paying off

In their first training camp working together, Kromer gave Dorsey a heads up about how he wanted to develop the Bills’ depth.

“He will come up to you and say, ‘Hey, it may not look pretty, but we need to get these guys in different spots so guys can be multiple and be able to play different positions,’” Dorsey said.

Kromer would also tell the Bills’ scouts, who watch their team’s training camp practices, about his methods.

“I told the (players) and we talked about it every day, ‘You’re not going to be good. Don’t worry about it,’” he said. “I told the scouts to not evaluate (the players) now, evaluate them at the end of training camp when they’ve done all of these things for 2-3 months.”

Put a guard at tackle and he will initially – and maybe regularly – struggle against the bend and quickness of edge rushers such as Von Miller and Greg Rousseau. Put a tackle inside at guard – think of standing inside a relic of all relics, a phone booth – and they might labor against bigger players such as Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones. It might be madness, but it’s a method. As Quessenberry said, this is pro football. Stuff happens.

Kromer’s preparation was based on his experience. He has run the offensive line room for the Raiders (2001-04), Tampa Bay (2006-07), New Orleans (2009-12), Chicago (2013), the Bills and the Los Angeles Rams (2018-20). If he hasn’t crossed into the area of having seen it all, he’s darn close. What the Bills have been forced to manage this year with their line is more common than not.

In 2010, the Saints started the same five linemen for all 16 games and went 11-5; the year before, when they won the Super Bowl, the Saints had only two starts lost in the regular season. In 2018, the Rams matched that accomplishment and lost to New England in the Super Bowl.

“That is an anomaly,” Kromer said. “That’s why it’s very important you train guys to play multiple positions. It’s something they’re not used to and they don’t like it at first. When they walk in and you say, ‘You’re a right tackle, but guess what, you’re going to left guard today, too.’ The more experience (at different positions) you have, the more success they have.”

Which takes us back to last Saturday night.

“(Quessenberry) is a great example of that,” Dorsey said. “He stepped in and did a great job and was assignment sound.”

Quessenberry said learning from Kromer “is a constant thing that never gets old and I enjoy. It’s about learning the game and getting five guys on the same page.”

So how have the Bills kept winning with suboptimal offensive line starting continuity?

“Trust,” Bates said. “We have a lot of guys who have played a lot of football. I have to trust the guys next to me. We’re a close group in the O-line room and chemistry is huge when it comes to the O-line, especially when you have so many different combinations of players.”

Said Kromer: “These guys have been training for this since Day One. We have an expectation that the guys are going to play well when they go in there. … That’s good football.”

Not a ‘cookie-cutter’ coach

Bates wants to tell you about his favorite Kromer mantra: “Ball. Snap. Boom.”

“The technique we use has changed the way I play football and for the better,” Bates said.

It its most granular analysis, Kromer emphasizes the Bills’ linemen triggering off the ball at the snap and – boom – getting their hands on the opponent before it’s a vice versa deal.

“A lot of the time, you see players, when they get into trouble, they let the defensive lineman get into them,” Bates said. “We use our arm length so they don’t get into us and can’t rush up the field. When we get our hands into their body, they can’t touch us. We’re all about staying balanced, using our hands and keeping our cleats on the ground.”

Kromer downplayed the importance of the motto. It isn’t on the walls of the meeting room and T-shirts haven’t been made (maybe they should – Bills fans will buy them for sure).

“They’re excited about those words,” Kromer said. “Whether that phrase has been used, we’ve been coaching that for a long time.”

Kromer’s coaching style is detailed but at a respectable volume. On a bad play, he won’t rewind the video multiple times, which would have a salt-in-the-wound impact.

And his instruction isn’t a one-size-must-fit-everybody. As he rehabilitated his injury this season, Boettger observed meetings and practices and was struck by how Kromer customized his talking points to each player.

“He adjusts to what you can do as a player,” said Boettger, who was activated to the roster earlier this week. “He’s not a cookie-cutter coach. Compare a guy like me to a guy like Rodger. Rodger’s feet are crazy quick. I’m a different player so we’re not going to play the same and (Kromer) doesn’t expect us to play the same technique-wise.”

Said Saffold: “He’s a tell-you-how-it-is (coach) and he’s not going to berate you and he’s going to be a guy that has an expectation.”

The expectations for a high level of performance should only increase in the playoffs. The Bills have the sixth-most pass attempts (517), but have allowed the ninth-fewest sacks (30). And if the regular season is any indication, the Bills will need their backups next month.

“The O-line room in general has been great for us in terms of depth,” Dorsey said. “The best teams at the end are, one, the healthiest teams and, two, the teams who have guys step in and don’t miss a beat as a collective.”

Mixing, matching ... and winning

Entering Saturday’s game at Chicago, the Bills have used six starting offensive line combinations in their 14 games. A breakdown of the starting units:

Combination 1

Left tackle Left guard Center Right guard Right tackle

Dion Dawkins Rodger Saffold Mitch Morse Ryan Bates Spencer Brown

Games: at Los Angeles Rams, vs. Tennessee, at Baltimore, vs. Pittsburgh, at Kansas City, vs. Minnesota, vs. Cleveland and vs. New York Jets (second meeting).

Record: 7-1.

Combination 2

Left tackle Left guard Center Right guard Right tackle

Dawkins Saffold Greg Van Roten Bates Brown

Game: at Miami. Morse was out (elbow).

Record: 0-1.

Combination 3

Left tackle Left guard Center Right guard Right tackle

Dawkins Saffold Morse Bates David Quessenberry

Games: vs. Green Bay and at New York Jets (first meeting). Bates was out (ankle).

Record: 1-1.

Combination 4

Left tackle Left guard Center Right guard Right tackle

Dawkins Saffold Bates Van Roten Brown

Game: at Detroit. Morse was out (ankle) and Bates moved from right guard to center. This could be the combination against Chicago because Morse (concussion) has been ruled out and Bates said he worked at center during the week of practice.

Record: 1-0.

Combination 5

Left tackle Left guard Center Right guard Right tackle

Quessenberry Saffold Morse Bates Brown

Game: at New England. Dawkins was out (ankle).

Record: 1-0.

Combination 6

Left tackle Left guard Center Right guard Right tackle

Dawkins Saffold Morse Van Roten Brown

Game: vs. Miami (second meeting). Bates was out (ankle).

Record: 1-0.

Snaps played

The Bills have played 962 offensive snaps through 14 games. The offensive linemen ranked by snaps:

Player Snaps

LG Rodger Saffold 939

LT Dion Dawkins 834

RG/C Ryan Bates 830

RT Spencer Brown 725

C Mitch Morse 708

RT/LT David Quessenberry 398

G/C Greg Van Roten 291

*Other offensive linemen to also play snaps this year: Bobby Hart (104), Tommy Doyle (37), Greg Mancz (23) and Justin Murray (1).