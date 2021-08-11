Mix of experience benefiting Bills' tight-knit quarterback room

“We went to dinner last week together as a quarterback room. It's a good blend. They did a good job bringing in good people that we mesh well together,” said Webb, who joined the Bills in 2019. “We're all pushing each other. And we're all in the business of trying to make ourselves the best core we can be and help one another out.”

The second pick in the 2017 draft, Trubisky knows his role now is backing up Allen. He hopes to one day start again, but he feels content with his situation in Buffalo and preparing behind Allen.

“It was cool when I wasn’t here, watching him from afar, then seeing it up close and the things that separate him from the rest of the guys in the league,” Trubisky said. “I’m just happy to be here, support him and help in any way I can.”

Allen has felt that support already, both at work and outside of it.

