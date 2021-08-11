Mix of experience benefiting Bills' tight-knit quarterback room

There is a very intense quarterback competition in Buffalo, one that occurs every morning. It is a foot race between Josh Allen and Davis Webb to see who can be the first to get from stretching to drills.
It began a couple of years ago, as Allen and Webb would jog from drill to drill. They would casually notice who got there first, and without talking about it, they would start to go faster and faster. It is now a sprint.
“It’s picked up some momentum, and every day, it’s the first competition of the day,” Webb said.
While there may not be officially recorded stats, it is Webb’s belief that he holds the edge as far as winning percentage.
“I think it’s a little higher than his right now, but he competes a little bit better at other things than I do,” Webb said. “But that one, I’ve got him on.”
Allen, of course, will be the Bills’ starting quarterback. There is no competition there. But with foot races, Settlers of Catan games and getting the most out of each rep, the four quarterbacks are staying competitive in other ways during training camp. Mitchell Trubisky, who signed a one-year deal with Buffalo in March after four years in Chicago, and Jake Fromm round out a room that Webb says is close.
“We went to dinner last week together as a quarterback room. It's a good blend. They did a good job bringing in good people that we mesh well together,” said Webb, who joined the Bills in 2019. “We're all pushing each other. And we're all in the business of trying to make ourselves the best core we can be and help one another out.”
The second pick in the 2017 draft, Trubisky knows his role now is backing up Allen. He hopes to one day start again, but he feels content with his situation in Buffalo and preparing behind Allen.
“It was cool when I wasn’t here, watching him from afar, then seeing it up close and the things that separate him from the rest of the guys in the league,” Trubisky said. “I’m just happy to be here, support him and help in any way I can.”
Allen has felt that support already, both at work and outside of it.
“Mitch has been awesome. He’s quickly developed into one of my good friends,” Allen said at the start of training camp. “He comes in with a great attitude every day and he’s working his tail off and he’s not afraid to ask questions about the offense. He’s here to help this team win in whatever that way may be. We’re lucky to have him, I’ll tell you that.”
Allen says he’ll pick Trubisky’s brain a lot, pointing to his 50-plus games in Chicago. Though their situations differed in many ways, Allen says even one extra year in the NFL adds experience and knowledge that he wants to tap into. Webb agrees, adding that the varied levels of experience across the group allow the four to help each other.
“It's always good to have a guy in the room that has played a lot, and we have two guys that have, and two younger guys who haven’t. So it's kind of a good mix and match,” he said.
No one’s experience has been more varied from the norm than Fromm’s. A fifth-round pick in 2020, he spent his rookie season as the Bills' quarantine quarterback, isolated from teammates, friends and family in case of a breakout. He’s naturally glad to be back preparing with the team in a more traditional fashion. He’s been impressed with the Bills wide receivers now that he’s finally getting to build a connection with them.
“These guys are incredible, the plays they make,” Fromm said. “When you have a ball that’s not exactly kind of where you want it, you’re like, ‘Oh wow. What a play.’ Those guys, they take care of you, those guys get open. I mean they just make plays, they really do. It makes the comfort level for a quarterback a lot easier.”
What helps each of the four as well is that offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is flexible based off of his quarterback. Trubisky sees it in particular as he navigates how his skill set fits in with a new offense.
“I think Coach Daboll and the rest of the staff, they call the plays based on your strength and skills as a player,” Trubisky said. “We’re still learning each other and going through that process, but I feel like I’ve shown a lot of positive things about what I can do in this offense and he’s calling it to what fits my strengths so far.”
Allen’s contract extension on Friday further solidified he’ll be Buffalo’s quarterback for years to come. When Allen knew it was close, he raced again, this time to tell the other quarterbacks. He wanted to give them a heads up, knowing how strong those relationships are.
“Yeah, that was a big, long hug on that one,” Webb said on hearing Allen’s news. “Fired up for him. No one deserves it more. He's the best quarterback I've been around."