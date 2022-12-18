Mitch Morse's wife thanks fans for well wishes after Bills center's latest concussion

Caitlyn Morse, the wife of Bills center Mitch Morse, took to social media Sunday morning to thanks fans for their "prayers and well wishes" after Morse left Saturday night's game with a concussion.

Thank you so much for the prayers & well wishes for Mitch ♥️ — Caitlin Morse (@cwils15) December 18, 2022

Morse, 30, has suffered at least six career concussions, with the first diagnosed in 2015. This is his third since joining the Bills in 2019.

Morse missed most of his first training camp with the Bills after suffering a concussion early in his tenure.

“Both me and the defender were falling. I was kind of rolling out of it and the ground propelled (the defender’s) knee into the side of my head," Morse told reporters before his return. "I told him, ‘Man, it was just one of those weird, freak, once-in-a-career hits you take.'”

Morse, however, played all 16 games for the second time in his career during that season – the other time was in 2016 with the Chiefs – and played in all 17 games last season.

He has missed time this season with an elbow injury.