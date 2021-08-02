Mitch Morse knows with continuity comes increased expectations for Bills' offensive line

Mitch Morse chose not to play the role of recruiter.

The Buffalo Bills’ center has been through free agency before, so he knows what a deeply personal decision it is for every NFL player.

That’s why Morse elected not to try and persuade two of his fellow starters along the Bills’ offensive line, Daryl Williams and Jon Feliciano, into anything earlier this year when they hit the open market.

“This is a business in the end, and your lifespan in this league is so minimal,” Morse said Monday following the Bills’ fifth practice of training camp. “Both these guys had the opportunity to test themselves on the market. Of course, they are some of my best buddies and we love playing with them, so selfishly we wanted them back and it worked itself out like that.

"We couldn't have been happier, and I think it was a really fun text message group when all these guys re-signed. It just kind of showed the compassion we have for each other and the bond that we have. … It was something special on that offensive line last year and we're trying to keep that.”

Morse is a big believer in continuity up front. By re-signing Williams, Feliciano and Ike Boettger, the Bills have that. They also will get guard Cody Ford back from injury, which only adds to the familiarity.