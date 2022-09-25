 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mitch Morse, Jordan Poyer inactive for Bills against Dolphins

  Updated
  • 0
Bills Dolphins

Buffalo Bills lineman Mitch Morse sits in front of a fan during pregame prior to playing the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Make it six starters who won't play Sunday for the Buffalo Bills against the Miami Dolphins. 

Center Mitch Morse and safety Jordan Poyer were declared inactive by the team ahead of its Week 3 game at Hard Rock Stadium. Both players were questionable on the final injury report – Morse because of an elbow injury suffered last week against the Titans and Poyer because of a foot injury suffered in the same game. 

The Bills had previously declared defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) out, along with cornerback Dane Jackson (neck). Additionally, safety Micah Hyde was placed on injured reserve Saturday because of a neck injury. 

Rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Tommy Sweeney are also inactive for the Bills. Receiver Gabe Davis will return to the lineup after missing last week's game because of an ankle injury.

Cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram and offensive lineman Greg Mancz, who were both elevated from the practice squad Saturday, are active.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

