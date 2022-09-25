Mitch Morse, Jordan Poyer inactive for Bills against Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Make it six starters who won't play Sunday for the Buffalo Bills against the Miami Dolphins.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Center Mitch Morse and safety Jordan Poyer were declared inactive by the team ahead of its Week 3 game at Hard Rock Stadium. Both players were questionable on the final injury report – Morse because of an elbow injury suffered last week against the Titans and Poyer because of a foot injury suffered in the same game.

The Bills had previously declared defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) out, along with cornerback Dane Jackson (neck). Additionally, safety Micah Hyde was placed on injured reserve Saturday because of a neck injury.

Rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Tommy Sweeney are also inactive for the Bills. Receiver Gabe Davis will return to the lineup after missing last week's game because of an ankle injury.

Cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram and offensive lineman Greg Mancz, who were both elevated from the practice squad Saturday, are active.