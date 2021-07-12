Mitch Morse gives Bills 'athletic center more than a power center'

“Mitch is more of an athletic center than a power center,” Beane said. “Every year is kind of a new year and you kind of get in the groove of what's working, what's not, but Mitch is never going to be a guy that's going to mow a nose tackle three yards down the field.

"But at the end of the day, I thought he played well overall this season, and especially the second half of the season, I thought he did."

If there were any questions about Morse's relationship with the coaches after his benching, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll made an effort to put them to rest before the Bills faced the Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

“He’s been consistent for us,” Daboll said. “He’s a great pro. He’s what you look for. He brings his lunch pail to work, he’s a good communicator, leads by example. He’s a great person, has great character. Really focused. Glad we have him.”