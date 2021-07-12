Mitch Morse gives Bills 'athletic center more than a power center'

In 2019, the Buffalo Bills signed Mitch Morse to a four-year contract worth $14.4 million.
At the time, the former member of the Kansas City Chiefs was the highest-paid center in the NFL.
In March, the Bills asked Morse to take a $2 million pay cut to help provide salary cap relief. He agreed. The restructuring of the deal allows him to recover most of the salary reduction through incentives.
Still, the reworking of Morse's contract came after a season when, despite the best production by the Bills' offense since their Super Bowl run of the mid-1990s, he was benched for one game and there were lingering doubts about his future with the team.
Was the pay cut an alternative to his being released? Was it an indication that Morse is in danger of being cut after the 2021 season?
According to the analytics website Pro Football Focus, he enters the '21 campaign as the 15th-ranked center in the NFL with a grade of 65.8. That's one spot higher than where he ranked among 32 centers who took at least 642 snaps in 2020 with a grade of 65.8.
Morse was seventh in PFF's pass-blocking grading at 71.6. PFF had him allowing 19 pressures, which were 13th, and six penalties, which were fourth.
However, Morse was 19th in PFF's run-blocking rankings at 63.8. That's one reason to wonder about just how secure he should feel as a starter.
The other is what happened after Morse suffered a concussion that caused him to exist the Week 8 victory against New England. He sat out the next game, against Seattle, but despite being healthy enough to face Arizona a week later, Morse didn't play.
He returned to the starting lineup the following week, against Pittsburgh, and remained the Bills' No. 1 center through the balance of the regular season and the playoffs. Morse handled the benching with class, telling reporters after the Pittsburgh game, "There was complete transparency and candidness from the coaching staff. It's my job to be professional and to go with the flow. And I felt that’s what we did and now we’re here.”
The Bills seemed pleased with his performance when it counted the most – late last season and during the playoffs.
“His communication was really good with the guys from what I understand and that's an important piece," General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters. "Obviously, you’ve got to have the athletic ability and the physical skill set to play center, but you're not seeing errant snaps. You look at the Baltimore (divisional playoff) game, they had some errant snaps. That was a very windy game and I thought Mitch played well.”
The Bills seem realistic about what Morse can and can't give them, especially when it comes to running the ball.
“Mitch is more of an athletic center than a power center,” Beane said. “Every year is kind of a new year and you kind of get in the groove of what's working, what's not, but Mitch is never going to be a guy that's going to mow a nose tackle three yards down the field.
"But at the end of the day, I thought he played well overall this season, and especially the second half of the season, I thought he did."
If there were any questions about Morse's relationship with the coaches after his benching, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll made an effort to put them to rest before the Bills faced the Chiefs in the AFC championship game.
“He’s been consistent for us,” Daboll said. “He’s a great pro. He’s what you look for. He brings his lunch pail to work, he’s a good communicator, leads by example. He’s a great person, has great character. Really focused. Glad we have him.”