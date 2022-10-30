 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mischief! Mayhem! Mafia! NBC turns to Dateline correspondent for terrific Bills-Packers opening

TV - Dateline - Keith Morrison

Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison lent his voice to the intro to Sunday Night Football. 

 Bebeto Matthews
NBC turned to a familiar voice from its longest-running prime-time show to handle the introduction for "Sunday Night Football" between the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers.

Keith Morrison, who has been with Dateline since 1995, narrates a 90-second essay on the football culture in Western New York and passion  and pain  of Bills fans. 

That clip, which is outstanding, was posted Sunday afternoon and ends with Morrison referring to "Mischief! Mayhem! Mafia!"

Here is the full segment:

Dateline producer Shawn Bishop tweeted Friday afternoon: "NFL and Dateline fans are in for a treat, as you-know-who will kick off this weekend’s Night-Before-Halloween Sunday Night Football game between the Bills and Packers!"

Morrison responded with a tweet of the intro Sunday afternoon.

