Mischief! Mayhem! Mafia! NBC turns to Dateline correspondent for terrific Bills-Packers opening

NBC turned to a familiar voice from its longest-running prime-time show to handle the introduction for "Sunday Night Football" between the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers.

Keith Morrison, who has been with Dateline since 1995, narrates a 90-second essay on the football culture in Western New York and passion – and pain – of Bills fans.

That clip, which is outstanding, was posted Sunday afternoon and ends with Morrison referring to "Mischief! Mayhem! Mafia!"

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Here is the full segment:

Keith Morrison takes us to Orchard Park, where the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills will meet on Sunday Night Football. @DatelineNBC #Dateline | @dateline_keith pic.twitter.com/tn8pFvIEV7 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 30, 2022

Dateline producer Shawn Bishop tweeted Friday afternoon: "NFL and Dateline fans are in for a treat, as you-know-who will kick off this weekend’s Night-Before-Halloween Sunday Night Football game between the Bills and Packers!"

Morrison responded with a tweet of the intro Sunday afternoon.

I never thought the day would come when I’d get to intro NFL Football #dreamscometrue👇 https://t.co/gmznlYtwLd — Keith Morrison (@dateline_keith) October 30, 2022