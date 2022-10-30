Mischief! Mayhem! Mafia! NBC turns to Dateline correspondent for terrific Bills-Packers opening

NBC turned to a familiar voice from its longest-running prime-time show to handle the introduction for "Sunday Night Football" between the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers.
Keith Morrison, who has been with Dateline since 1995, narrates a 90-second essay on the football culture in Western New York and passion – and pain – of Bills fans.
That clip, which is outstanding, was posted Sunday afternoon and ends with Morrison referring to "Mischief! Mayhem! Mafia!"
Here is the full segment:
Keith Morrison takes us to Orchard Park, where the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills will meet on Sunday Night Football. @DatelineNBC #Dateline | @dateline_keith pic.twitter.com/tn8pFvIEV7— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 30, 2022
Dateline producer Shawn Bishop tweeted Friday afternoon: "NFL and Dateline fans are in for a treat, as you-know-who will kick off this weekend’s Night-Before-Halloween Sunday Night Football game between the Bills and Packers!"
Morrison responded with a tweet of the intro Sunday afternoon.
I never thought the day would come when I’d get to intro NFL Football #dreamscometrue👇 https://t.co/gmznlYtwLd— Keith Morrison (@dateline_keith) October 30, 2022