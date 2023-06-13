All eyes have been on rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid during Buffalo Bills’ practices this spring.

Even defensive end Von Miller exclaimed after minicamp practice Tuesday: “This Dalton Kincaid kid is insane.”

Yet, the Bills obviously can’t count on Kincaid to do all of the work in the middle of the field this season. Kincaid had a relatively quiet first day of minicamp, catching two short passes from Josh Allen in 11-on-11 sessions.

Second-year receiver Khalil Shakir, meanwhile, had another good day of practice, continuing a strong showing for him this spring.

Shakir, a fifth-round pick from Boise State in 2022, caught three passes from Allen in full-team dills.

Allen’s first completion of the day went to Shakir for 20 yards down the sideline, a well-placed throw between two defenders.

Shakir got open in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown pass from Allen on a third-and-goal play. Then Shakir got open in the seam of the defense for a 10-yard gain on a second-and-10 situation.

Shakir caught 10 passes last season for 161 yards, while playing 25% of the offensive snaps.

Based on spring practices, Shakir is going to push hard for prime snaps in the Bills’ three-receiver set, with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Here are other observations from the first day of minicamp:

1. Poyer sets tone

Safety Jordan Poyer was chosen to address the team at the start of the full-squad meeting Tuesday morning.

Said Miller: “Jordan Poyer, he gave us a speech earlier about our reasons for being here, what we should be working for, getting to know your teammates, winning every day out here, winning the meetings, winning the training room, winning at practice and most importantly letting this be a springboard into the season for us to continue to have success and take that next jump. We lost four games last year ... And we’ve got to find a way to get even better from that standpoint. So using opportunities like this to be with our teammates, use the opportunities to be here in the facility is definitely what we need to get to where we want to go.”

2. Bass booms one

Bills great place-kicker Steve Christie was at practice, paid close attention to the specialists and caught up with Tyler Bass. Christie, who lives in the Sarasota, Fla., area, is in town doing some charitable work with the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative. ... Bass put on a good show for the Bills’ all-time scoring leader. The Bills closed practice with a field-goal period. Bass was 6 for 6. The last field goal was from 56 yards and went through the uprights with room to spare. Bass is entering only his fourth season but he already could move into fourth place in Bills scoring by the end of this season.

3. Sideline views

Tight end Dawson Knox also has caught plenty of passes from Allen this spring. Knox had a 20-yard catch-and-run early in practice as Allen beat a blitz. Late in practice, Allen forced a pass downfield for Knox with safety Taylor Rapp in good position over the top. There was a collision among Knox, Rapp and Kaiir Elam, and Knox was shaken up. Knox didn’t go back in but watched the rest of the session and looked fine walking off the field. ... Taron Johnson had a good pass breakup on a third-down pass for Shakir over the middle.

Like all spring practices, the emphasis was on the pass. But Dion Dawkins looked quick leading a running play for Deonte Harty. Allen’s best throw may have been a blitz-beater off his back foot with Johnson bearing down on him that was lofted to Trent Sherfield for an 8-yard gain.

Allen thought he had beaten another blitz with a completion to Kincaid, but Sean McDermott overruled the QB and called it a would-be sack by Elam. It was the correct call.

The Bills continue to rotate the linebacking corps. Matt Milano was in uniform and working but wasn’t on the field for 11-on-11 work, allowing others to rotate onto the field. Defensive end Kingsley Johnathan applied heat on Matt Barkley a couple times.

One of the young receivers consistently catching passes is Dezmon Patmon, a 6-foot-4, 225-pounder who was a sixth-round pick of the Colts in 2020. Patmon saw action in 10 games over three years with the Colts and had four catches. He’s a big target. Patmon had five catches Tuesday, three from Barkley and two from Kyle Allen. Kyle Allen had a sharp, 5-yard TD pass to KeeSean Johnson with Rapp in coverage.

John Murphy, the Bills play-by-play man who is recovering from a stroke, was on the sidelines watching practice.