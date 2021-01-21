Milt's Memories: Championship game in Buffalo in 1991 was worth the wait

Then, they scored a hard-earned win against the New York Giants in the New Jersey Meadowlands on a gray Saturday afternoon in December, but lost Kelly in the process. That's when Frank Reich took over in a 24-14 victory over the Dolphins, which the Bills needed to clinch the AFC East championship and No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Without that win, the Bills would have been a wild-card with little chance of playoff games in Orchard Park.

Despite all that, who expected a 51-3 cakewalk over the vaunted Los Angeles Raiders? These were still the Raiders with the Al Davis mystique. "Just win, Baby."

The Raiders were a team to be respected. They had started the season 4-0 and in Week 5 were leading the Bills 24-14 in the fourth quarter in Orchard Park before Jim Kelly passed 42 yards to James Lofton for a touchdown. Then, on their next possession, Steve Tasker blocked a punt and rookie defensive back James Williams scooped up the ball and took it 38 yards to the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown in a 38-24 victory.

The Raiders lost only three more games the rest of the season, once to Depew native Don Majkowski and the Packers in Green Bay and twice to the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Art Shell's team went into the playoffs with five straight wins.

Milt's Memories: The day Fergy and the Bills frustrated Marino the first time Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame member Milt Northrop has seen a lot in his 52-year career at The Buffalo News and even before that. Occasionally he will share some of the events that have left a lasting impression on him. First up, Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Joe Ferguson and a rookie named Dan Marino dueling it out at the