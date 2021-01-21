Mike Harrington: Sabres' Jason Pominville knows the feeling of Taron Johnson's big Bills moment

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Not that we hadn't killed penalties in the playoffs or during that season, but we're in the playoffs," Pominville said. "We're in overtime, faceoff in our zone. And he gives me and 'Roysie' the tap to go out. Two rookies in 'D' zone. Goes to show you I guess how much trust he had in us at the time."

You know what happened. Pominville got the puck through the neutral zone with teammates yelling "forward, forward" at him from the bench to tell him that he was working against Senators winger Daniel Alfredsson. He beat Alfredsson wide, cut in front of Ray Emery and tucked the puck home to end the series.

It was the first overtime shorthanded goal to clinch a series in NHL history.

Rick Jeanneret called the Sabres "scary good" as they celebrated on the ice below him and the goal was destined to live forever in team lore.

"The play develops, the goal happens and you're excited, but you're just living the moment at the time," Pominville said. "And we were all hoping to move on and to keep going in our playoff journey.