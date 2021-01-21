Mike Harrington: Sabres' Jason Pominville knows the feeling of Taron Johnson's big Bills moment

Taron Johnson, meet Jason Pominville.
Make a huge play in a big spot under the bright glare of the postseason and you're forever a hero in Buffalo.
There's been a good number of them around here over the years for the Bills and Sabres. Not to mention the Braves, Bandits and local colleges. The sudden nature of Johnson's 101-yard interception return Saturday night against the Baltimore Ravens conjured memories of Pominville, whose iconic overtime goal in Ottawa similarly sent the Sabres to a conference final in 2006.
The '06 Sabres were a total surprise, a team whose momentum built during the season and through the playoffs. The Bills of 2021 were expected to be a playoff-caliber outfit but have surprised observers by pushing into the NFL's elite.
Johnson tied the NFL record for longest interception return for a touchdown in playoff history.
And each one got to their league's final four by virtue of a quick strike we'll never forget.
"That's funny you bring that up. What a way to compare it," Pominville said when reached by phone Wednesday in Repentigny, Quebec. "He makes a big play like that and the team hasn't advanced in the playoffs this far in something like 25 years. And this play helps them advance basically to the conference finals, like what we did when we advanced in Ottawa.
"Just too bad that it wasn't in front of 70 plus-thousand people for them. How great would that have been?"
Pominville said he only caught part of the game against the Ravens, and missed the Johnson interception live. But he's seen it more than a few times. And he knows how Johnson's life in Buffalo is forever changed.
"Oh my God," he said with a laugh. "You have no idea how many times people came up to me after that for a drink or a round. They were like, 'You should never have to pay in the city again.' It was pretty surreal. That would happen all the time. Surreal for sure."
Most Bills fans had probably given negligible thoughts to Johnson, a 2018 fourth-round pick out of Weber State, until his pick-six against Pittsburgh on Dec. 13. In 2006, Pominville started the season in Rochester and was a bottom-line player hoping to crawl his way up the lineup. He didn't get a whole lot of attention, either, with bigger names all over the roster.
Pominville was 23 at the time and had already played three full years in Rochester. Still, he scored 18 goals with the Sabres that season in a career that would eventually lead to seven 20-goal campaigns, more than 1,000 games with Buffalo and Minnesota and stints as the Sabres' captain.
But that night, people wondered if coach Lindy Ruff had lost his mind when he put Pominville on the ice with fellow rookie Derek Roy to kill a Jay McKee penalty in a 2-2 game with the Sabres a goal away from clinching the series.
"Not that we hadn't killed penalties in the playoffs or during that season, but we're in the playoffs," Pominville said. "We're in overtime, faceoff in our zone. And he gives me and 'Roysie' the tap to go out. Two rookies in 'D' zone. Goes to show you I guess how much trust he had in us at the time."
You know what happened. Pominville got the puck through the neutral zone with teammates yelling "forward, forward" at him from the bench to tell him that he was working against Senators winger Daniel Alfredsson. He beat Alfredsson wide, cut in front of Ray Emery and tucked the puck home to end the series.
It was the first overtime shorthanded goal to clinch a series in NHL history.
Rick Jeanneret called the Sabres "scary good" as they celebrated on the ice below him and the goal was destined to live forever in team lore.
"The play develops, the goal happens and you're excited, but you're just living the moment at the time," Pominville said. "And we were all hoping to move on and to keep going in our playoff journey.
"We were basically kind of rock stars in the city at the time, right? So everyone was hopping on board with the Sabres. As time went by, you realized how important the goal was, and people still bring it up to me. Even when I came back to Buffalo (2017), it was pretty crazy. I never even thought that they would still be talking about that goal. Every time I see people in Buffalo, that's one of the first things they bring up."
Pominville moved his family back to suburban Montreal in June. He's working as a skills advisor and youth coach for the Pioneers of Lanaudiere, the organization that he played in as a child.
Pominville said Johnson is forever a hero now, no matter where the Bills' Super Bowl run ends. Remember, the '06 Sabres didn't even get to the Stanley Cup final, as they lost Game 7 of the East final in Carolina.
"It's unbelievable how they've waited this long to be in the situation they're in and now that they're there, there's only 6,000 fans in the stadium," Pominville said. "What are the odds of this all happening with no one there? With how football crazy the city is going right now. I've seen the videos of Bills Mafia smashing tables downtown. Let's say it's very intriguing, it's too bad that it wasn't packed."
This season is a magic carpet ride for the Bills. But next season for them will be like the 2006-07 campaign for the Sabres: There will be expectations from Day One of training camp. That's a different game entirely.
Picked by many to win the Stanley Cup, the Sabres started 10-0, but there was pressure all season. Even though they won the Presidents' Trophy for the league's best record, it never seemed as much fun and they lost in the conference final in a rematch with Ottawa. Chris Drury and Daniel Briere left that summer and you know what's gone on since.
There can only be one spring of 2006. Think back on the '90s Bills. There was only one 51-3 romp to get to the Super Bowl. It got harder and harder each succeeding season.
"With us I felt it was almost like, 'OK, we know we're gonna be there. We know. It's almost like we know we're gonna get to that spot in the playoffs again. We've just got to make sure that we win the conference finals this time,' " he said. "And unfortunately, we weren't able to.
"But yeah, I can see them having the expectations skyrocket next year, especially if they're able to make a couple more acquisitions. It could be awesome to have fans back. It should be a fun time to be a Bills fan."