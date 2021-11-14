Midseason Report Card: Grading Bills' key offensive contributors through the first half

Analysis: Sanders has been an upgrade on the field and in the locker room as the team’s No. 2 or 3 receiver (depending on how you classify Beasley). That’s not a knock against John Brown, who held that job last year, but more of a statement about what Sanders has meant as a leader. Each week, his Thursday news conferences are must listen. Here’s an example, from this week, after the loss to Jacksonville. “I’ve been fortunate enough and I’ve played on some good teams. I remember in ’15 we started off 8-0 and next thing you know we laid an egg to a team I feel like we should of beat 35-0. But it’s one of those things where you sit back and say, 'Do you lose or do you learn?' I feel like, yeah, we lost this game, but it’s a learning experience for us all in terms of what we do best and how we can be at our best. I see the bigger picture of us going into the playoffs and the style of football we want to play. I feel like, hopefully, this loss right here we just had is a learning lesson for us in terms of the brand of football we want to play, and stay true to it.”