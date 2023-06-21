Stefon Diggs might not have practiced with the Buffalo Bills much this spring, but there is one thing the team doesn’t need to worry about.

The wide receiver has kept himself in, as coach Sean McDermott said last week, “amazing shape.”

That was evident in a video clip Diggs posted to Instagram this week, in which he’s doing pull-ups … with a kettle bell hooked to one foot and then the other. That’s impressive on its own, but even more so considering where and when the wide receiver was getting in the work. That clip was shot at 11 p.m. Monday in Paris, where Diggs is attending Fashion Week. He later posted clips of him working on a track and climbing steps in the bleachers.

"No excuses. Put the work in," Diggs tweeted Tuesday.

Diggs’ personal trainer – Myron Flowers of Maryland-based 360 Fit Performance – has accompanied him to Europe.

“We're scheduling the workouts around his itinerary,” Flowers said in a phone interview Tuesday with The Buffalo News from Paris. “At the end of the day, we have plenty of time to train. Wednesday will be a two-a-day and we've worked out once each day for the last two days, from the time that we came here. We're on schedule, I'll say that. Everything we've set out to do since we've been here, we've done.”

Flowers, who describes his training method as "lifestyle teaching-based," has worked with Diggs since the receiver was in high school.

“He understands that (approach) wholeheartedly as a professional now,” Flowers said. “That's why he's been able to be consistent, be healthy, but at the same time be in a good headspace as well when things don't necessarily go your way, because he understands it. It's more a lifestyle discipline than it is him training for football.

"We always say, 'God blessed you with the talent. It's up to you to maximize that ability with the other things that you do in your life.' He's taken that approach and success has kind of been inevitable for him in a sense.”

Diggs has had a whirlwind offseason. He's been to fashion weeks in Milan and New York and this is his second trip to France. A shopping spree in Paris in March was featured in Vogue. He’s attended the Pro Bowl and made appearances during Super Bowl week and at the Met Gala. He's been the featured speaker on a SXSW panel in Austin, Texas. He’s hosted a charity basketball tournament in his native Washington, D.C., and hosted his second Diggs Day camp for kids last Saturday at the University of Maryland.

He also was in Buffalo last week for mandatory minicamp, although that came with some controversy when the Bills said he left Tuesday before the first practice. Diggs was at practice Wednesday, but only went through individual drills.

McDermott did his best to say that whatever disagreement existed was "resolved" by Wednesday, and that Diggs' absence was excused by the coach after the sides decided to take a break in their conversations before practice Tuesday. The topic will no doubt be addressed at training camp – assuming Diggs talks to the media again at some point.

Nevertheless, it’s clear the Bills don’t have to worry about him showing up to training camp in July out of shape.

“He works extremely, extremely hard, as hard as any player I’ve been around to be elite in this league – and that’s what he is,” McDermott said last week. “I love him.”

“Stef knows what he has to do,” Flowers said. “Confidence comes from work. A lot of guys can say they want to win championships, they want to be great, they want to go to Pro Bowls and be All-Pro. It sounds good, but the work still has to be put in, and it's a lot of work. When you put the work in, you end up being confident. … I think a lot of players today, they'll make the public seem like they're working, where they'll post activity, but it won't equate to productivity. The difference you see in him is that the training that he's doing, it's productive. It works. He's seeing what it's done for him. He knows how he wants to feel. He knows how he wants to look.”

Fashion is obviously a big part of Diggs’ life off the field. But any suggestion that he’s not working hard during the offseason is misguided, Flowers said.

“Football doesn't define who he is, it's just what he's doing. His lifestyle is important. Trust me, he's going to wear the life jersey longer than he wears the football jersey,” he said. “But we don't show everything, right? You show snippets. That's the thing about social media. If you see one thing, somebody may say, 'Oh man, we do that.' Or, ‘That's all he's doing?' But you don't see the entirety of the work. The conversations. The discipline. The food. The rest. The getting up early – all those things in sequence over weeks at a time. You just get a small snippet, and a lot of times people form an opinion based off those small snippets.”

The brief clip of Diggs doing pull-ups appeared to show a bulkier upper body, but Flowers said Diggs finished last season with more mass than he currently has.

“It's still an ongoing learning experience for these guys, even though they have success," Flowers said. “I think what he's doing more this year getting back is getting back to the fundamentals, the consistency.”

Flowers said Diggs’ body-fat percentage is less than 8%, which is world class.

“Pictures might create the illusion that he's put on some weight, but it's actually coming down and he's putting on muscle,” he said. “Now that he's had the success, of course other things are happening for him, but he also now understands, he's got a grasp of the balance that you need. Some players have a hard time grasping that balance of really training hard – hard enough to where you feel confident in your game, while you're trying to chase other passions.

"He's here at Fashion Week on business for the most part, but he made it a point that we schedule these workouts around those events. He didn't want to miss that time. He's been doing a great job.”