Middle school students get up close with 'HannaBill Lecter,' their principal's alter ego

Frank Barber is known to the students at Corning-Painted Post Middle School as their very tall, genial principal.

On Thursday, they met his alter ago, and for a reason that exemplifies the holiday spirit.

Barber is known on Bills games as "Hannabill Lecter," complete with face paint and mask modeled after the character in the series of movies.

Many students knew their 6-foot-6 principal was a big Bills fan. Some teachers have offered extra credit to students who can spot him in the stands and snap a photo of him or screenshot and bring it in Mondays.

However, Thursday's appearance was the rare instance where his worlds collided as the prize for the school's annual food drive. Barber said if 4,000 items were donated to local food pantries by this week, Hannabill Lecter would make an appearance at school. The community, along with members of Bills Mafia, donated 4,400 items. That included more than 700 items from Bills fans who "only know my persona and wanted to do something for the community. Incredible," Barber said.

"The food drives for the local food pantries was really an easy thing to rally support for and many of our families utilize this resource," Barber told The News "This is the first year that I’ve used my fandom to encourage students, members of the community and even Bills Mafia to donate. ...

"It’s all in fun and I don’t take my fandom too seriously. I really reject the 'super fan' idea, but this food drive provided an opportunity for me to use my local notoriety for something positive. I added a flyer to our family weekly and the response was awesome. I always worry about bringing these two worlds together, but I think people see it for what it is … it’s just fun. Kids can relate to it and like that their principal is also a diehard member of BillsMafia."

Barber, in costume, met with students and posed for selfies during lunch periods. CPP Middle School has 970 students.

"It’ll be a memory for all of our kids," he said. "For me, it’s about helping the community, helping our kids see the value in community service, bringing people together and having a good time in the process. If a few students change their allegiance to the Bills, that’s just a bonus."