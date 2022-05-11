Micah Hyde's charity softball tournament to return to Buffalo

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde has one upcoming game on his mind: a softball game against the Buffalo offense.

The second annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game, benefiting Hyde’s IMagINe for Youth Foundation, is Sunday at Sahlen Field. Gates open at 11 a.m., with the pregame home run derby at noon.

Tickets are still available, and 8,000 tickets have been sold already, the Buffalo Bisons said.

This will be the second time Hyde has hosted the event in Buffalo, though it’s been on hiatus for a few years because of the pandemic. During that stretch, he said he heard from plenty of fans eager for the game to return.

“Throughout the last couple of years … people were tweeting at me and messaging me about having the softball game and, obviously, through Covid, weren't able to do it, but it's just been a long time coming,” Hyde said Wednesday. “I know the fans are excited.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott will throw the first pitch ahead of the offense vs. defense matchup. Hyde said some players are out shopping for bats in preparation.

Bills coach Sean McDermott will throw the first pitch ahead of the offense vs. defense matchup. Hyde said some players are out shopping for bats in preparation.

If players are a little rusty on their softball skills, they have time to get in some practice.

“As players, we look forward to this every year because it's something we can get out in the community,” Hyde said. “It's just fun. And offense versus defense. We talk a little smack. They're already over there talking smack. Guys are talking about going to hit up batting cages this week to get ready. So that's just how we are. We’re all competitive, and we just love to be out here with fans.”

Hyde says, unsurprisingly, that quarterback Josh Allen is the biggest trash talker. He is somewhat surprised by the amount of trash talk he’s heard from his fellow defensive backs.

"Most of them have never played baseball before in their lives, but they're talking junk like they're going to be good,” Hyde said. “So I don't really see them being that good. But hopefully they are, because they’re on my team.”

Hyde's not sure yet if the defense will have rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam. Hyde's hoping to get to know the Bills' 2022 draft class soon as they arrive in town for rookie minicamp. The full rosters will be announced later in the week.

Hyde’s not sure yet if the defense will have rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam. Hyde’s hoping to get to know the Bills’ 2022 draft class soon as they arrive in town for rookie minicamp. The full rosters will be announced later in the week.

Regardless of who exactly shows up to play, Hyde is excited to reconnect with fans in person at the event, and for them to learn more about the IMagINe for Youth Foundation. Hyde, who hails from Fostoria, Ohio, and started his NFL career in Green Bay, loves the deep sense of community he’s found here.

“I'm a small-town guy,” Hyde said. “I'm from a town of 12,000 people, and that might be generous – it might be 11,000 now. So, I just love to be in this type of community. I see myself as a humble guy and like to just come out here every single day and just be myself. And that's kind of how my hometown raised me. And so to be able to share this foundation and the softball game with this community means the world to us.”

It was important to Hyde that the money goes back to the same community. He hosts events in his hometown, as well, but the focus for Sunday is serving Western New York. He said his foundation gives back in a few ways. One of the most meaningful initiatives to him is giving out grants to teachers.

“I have a special place in my heart for teachers because I understand how much they how much they do and how (little) they get paid," Hyde said. "Those grants come in come in clutch for them. And so I just think every event that we're able to put on is very meaningful. And it means a lot to the foundation, it means a lot to the community.”

The foundation has grown drastically since Hyde started it in 2013, as a senior at the University of Iowa. Then, it was mostly collecting equipment for the local Boys & Girls Club in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Now, there’s scholarships, back-to-school drives, sneaker drives and Thanksgiving giveaways. Sunday brings the next chance to make a difference.

“We're trying to branch out and do a lot of things and just more and more events,” Hyde said. “This is a huge opportunity for us to really get the foundation out there with the softball game, with all the fans.”

