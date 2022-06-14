Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer back together on first day of Bills' minicamp

The band was back together in the Buffalo Bills’ defensive backfield Tuesday.

All-Pro safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, neither of whom were present for the voluntary portion of the team’s spring practices, returned for the start of a mandatory, three-day minicamp.

“It was good coming into town on Sunday night,” Hyde said. “Coming back knowing ‘Po’ was coming back, everybody was asking me, ‘Is Po going to be back? Is Po going be back?’ So, obviously having him back is awesome. I hit him up yesterday and I was like, ‘Man, I'm excited to be back on the field.’ So it's good.”

Poyer, who is heading into the final season of his contract, was absent as his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, seeks an extension for his client. Hyde, who is based in San Diego in the offseason, stayed away because of family commitments.

While the reasons for their absences are different, the end result is the same: The Bills’ defense looks a bit weird without Nos. 21 (Poyer) and 23 (Hyde) in the backfield. Together, they are easily the best safety duo in team history.

“Obviously, he's a big part of this defense. And when he's not here, it’s different, whether it's making calls, getting guys lined up, making plays, being a leader,” Hyde said. “It’s different. That’s a guy that I feel like you can't replace, so to have him back is a big part of the puzzle that we have on defense.”

Hyde said Poyer’s teammates, particularly those who have been in the league for a while, understand the reasons for his absence.

“I think as a young player you kind of just come in here trying to make the team and you're clueless. You have no idea what the hell's going on and you’re just trying to learn the playbook,” he said. “But I think the older guys, they understand what goes into it. It’s a business. I think at the end of the day, just like you guys, we are trying to feed our families and we want to be compensated for the work that we do. So when a situation like that comes along, we have full faith that Po’s representatives are going to handle it and obviously, the people upstairs here are going to handle it. So, it's none of our business and we just continue to go to work and have his back because he's our teammate.”

It’s hard to even mention Hyde or Poyer without bringing up the other. Their knowledge of the team’s defense runs so deep that coordinator Leslie Frazier has mentioned in the past they’d probably be able to run practice without him.

“I think that I wouldn't be the player I am today without him, and I think it’s safe to say that he wouldn't be the player he is without me,” Hyde said. “Every single day we push each other. Night before a big practice, we're texting each other, giving each other energy, we're waking up early, we're lifting together, just setting the tone for the day. We kind of always had that the underdog mentality. And so we just continue to push each other and let each other know that we're in here for one reason and that's to win a Super Bowl, and we're going to keep working until we get that.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott was likewise excited to have Poyer back in the fold.

“It's important. He's one of the leaders of our team,” McDermott said. “It's good to see his face in here, you know, on a personal level, and then just to get him around the team. I'm sure those guys are happy to see him, as well. So it looks like he's been working, and we're looking forward to spending some time with him the next couple of days.”

Poyer was voted a first-team All-Pro after a 2021 season in which he finished with 91 tackles, three sacks and five interceptions. The 31-year-old is entering his 10th NFL season.

“If you think about a safety, you think about a box safety, you think about a free safety, he can do it all,” Hyde said. “He’s maybe 195 (pounds) on game day and he's just in a box just fighting people. It is a dogfight in there. You got tight ends, obviously you guys all know, freaks in this league 6-4, 6-5, 250 or 260 pounds. They can run fast so … he can cover, run defense, run stopping. He can just do it all. And on top of that, he's going to communicate.”

Poyer is scheduled to make $5.6 million in base salary in 2022, which ranks 10th in the NFL at his position. It remains to be seen if the two sides can reach an agreement on an extension. For now, though, his teammates were happy to see him back.

“It was awesome,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “I don’t really know what’s going on in that aspect, and that’ll all figure itself out. I’ve been around this league now for five years, and sometimes that’s how that goes, but I’m glad he’s here and we missed him. We missed him in OTAs, and I know he missed being here. Again, he’s 'All-Pro Po,' and when he’s on the field, he’s one of the best, if not the best, safeties. We’ve got the best safety tandem in the league. I’ve said that since I’ve been here and I’m going to continue to say that."

