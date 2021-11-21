Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer go in depth on what makes their pairing so special

“I think one of the things he's done to help me in my career is he continues to make me want to be a better football player, better person, better father, better husband. When I came here, I didn't want to tell him this, but I looked up to a dude like Micah. I see him coming from Green Bay, saw him go to the NFC championship game. I remember I was in my house, Rachel (Bush, Poyer’s wife) was pregnant, I had just got my kidney surgery, and I'm watching him play the Cowboys in the divisional game. I'm like, ‘Dude, that's where I want to be.’ I'm at home, hurt, done for the season, and I see him, and for it to come to fruition, like we're on the same team next year, I want to be like that. He makes me want to believe in myself, and I know he believes in me and trusts me, and that's what continues to motivate me. I want to play well for him, for this team. I think we both know that. We know this team is going to go as far as we go, as well as we play. Like, hey, we've got to play well today for our team to win the football game. That's every week.”