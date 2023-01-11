Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa ruled out against Buffalo Bills in playoff game

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, Miami coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday.

He has not cleared concussion protocol.

McDaniel said the team is preparing as if rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will start.

McDaniel described the situation as "compounding variables" that led to the decision.

Tagovailoa suffered his second known concussion of the season in a loss on Christmas to the Green Bay Packers and remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He was concussed on Sept. 29 against Cincinnati on a hit that knocked him unconscious.

