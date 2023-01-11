 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
developing top story topical

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa ruled out against Buffalo Bills in playoff game

  • Updated
  • 0
Dolphins-Tagovailoa Out Football

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa walks off the field after a game against the Packers in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 Jim Rassol, Associated Press
Support this work for $1 a month

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, Miami coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

He has not cleared concussion protocol.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

McDaniel said the team is preparing as if rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will start.

McDaniel described the situation as "compounding variables" that led to the decision. 

Tagovailoa suffered his second known concussion of the season in a loss on Christmas to the Green Bay Packers and remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He was concussed on Sept. 29 against Cincinnati on a hit that knocked him unconscious.

People are also reading…

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News