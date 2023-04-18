Two games against Josh Allen and probably two against Aaron Rodgers. Those four games will separate the Miami Dolphins and their first AFC East title since, gulp, 2008.

Last season, the Dolphins and Allen’s Buffalo Bills played three games decided by two, three and three points, respectively, in coach Mike McDaniel’s first year.

Committed to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins went to work on their defense, hiring coordinator Vic Fangio and trading for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

During last month’s NFL meeting, I asked McDaniel if Fangio and Ramsey were added to specifically overtake the Bills.

“You always have your division in the back of your mind,” McDaniel said. “It’s important to create a team that is its very best against all opponents because (while) they are two very important games – two games doesn’t get you to the playoffs.”

But …

“Just for your example, we have Josh Allen in our division,” McDaniel said. “You better have good corners. You think that way. You have to be ready and prepared to deal with those (star players). But you’re also motivated by just creating your best team against all opponents, all structures of offense and defense to be the best version of yourself.”

The best version of the Dolphins was on display from Weeks 1-12 last year when they sprinted to an 8-3 start, scoring at least 30 points in five games.

The most-recent version of the Dolphins was the stretch run when they lost four consecutive games before beating the Jets to clinch a wild-card spot. They and rookie third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson lost a wild-card game in Buffalo.

The Dolphins went right to work to better equip themselves to battle Allen, who is 9-2 (including 2-1 last year) in his career against Miami, with 30 touchdowns, seven interceptions and 3,036 passing yards.

Enter Fangio, who has defensive play-calling experience dating to 1995.

Enter a fully-healthy season from edge rusher Bradley Chubb, acquired for a first-round pick at last year’s deadline.

Enter new inside linebacker David Long, who had 86 tackles last year for Tennessee.

And enter Ramsey, who reached the AFC title game with Jacksonville in 2017 and won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in ’21.

At his last stop, as Denver’s head coach from 2019-21, Fangio helped develop safety Justin Simmons into an All-Pro player and was a part of the process to draft cornerback Pat Surtain II at ninth overall in ’21. Fangio will be a boon for players such as safety Jevon Holland and excellent outside linebacker Jaelen Phillips.

“Working with Vic since he’s been here has definitely validated everything that I thought when I made the decision to really target him as the defensive coordinator,” McDaniel said.

The Dolphins were second-worst in takeaways (14), ninth-worst in points allowed (23.5 points per game) and sixth-worst in pass defense (234.8) last year. They fell apart in one-possession games down the stretch. They won five of their first six, but lost five of their last six, including two games in Buffalo. They had a minus-34 point differential in fourth quarter (regular season), and only one player had more than one interception (Holland).

Including players acquired from other teams, the Dolphins’ defense has seven first- and second-round draft picks among their projected starting 11. It will be a shock if they aren’t improved.

The Dolphins could be great on defense, but it will go for zip-o if Tagovailoa can’t stay healthy.

The definition of “all in” is a sliding scale, and “all in” for the Dolphins would have been acquiring a veteran starting quarterback to replace Tagovailoa. Instead, they picked up his fifth-year option for $23.2 million fully guaranteed in 2024 and signed quality veteran Mike White to be his backup. There is no running away from Tagovailoa’s concussion history, but McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier made the option decision months ahead of the early May deadline.

“The scenario of picking up the fifth-year option gives Tua the best chance to be his best and is the best thing for the organization,” McDaniel said. “What we’re really chasing is where both parties maximized an opportunity. We knew, once we did our due diligence, it made a ton of sense to us, so we wanted to communicate that and move forward with our lives.”

The Dolphins don’t have a first-round pick – they had to forfeit No. 21 for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton while both were under contract with other teams and flipped No. 29, acquired from San Francisco in 2021, to Denver for Chubb. No matter. The Dolphins have already done their heavy lifting this offseason.

“If you’re trying to get to the AFC championship game, if you’re trying to win the AFC championship, if you’re trying to win the Super Bowl, you better be a very good team and battle-tested,” McDaniel said. “Our division should help us. But it’s going to be stressful.”

Stressful for the teams and fun for all of us.