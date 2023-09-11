The field at MetLife Stadium has been cleared as a shelter-in-place warning was put into effect around 5:30 p.m.

How we see it: News writers pick Bills-Jets season opener Here is how The News' Bills reporters see Monday night's game against the New York Jets.

With the severe weather approaching, the New Jersey State Police told fans to stay in their cars in the parking lots or head to the American Dream entertainment venue near the stadium.

Fans have been told not to gather at the entrances to the stadium.

Most of the showers and thunderstorms should be east of the Meadowlands by the scheduled 8:15 p.m. kickoff, according to Don Paul. A muggy evening with temperatures in the 70s is expected with very little wind.

Most of these showers & tstorms should be east of the Meadowlands by gametime. A muggy evening, temps in the 70s, very little wind. pic.twitter.com/jYM30ixxPS — Don Paul (@donpaulbitsosun) September 11, 2023