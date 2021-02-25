Mel Kiper's latest mock draft has Bills selecting Oklahoma State offensive tackle

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had the Bills selecting Alabama running back Najee Harris at No. 30 in the first round in his initial mock draft.
Kiper's second version has Buffalo moving to the offensive line to select Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who could also potentially play the interior line in the NFL. The Bills have decisions to make in terms of whether they can retain starting left tackle Daryl Williams and guard/center Jon Feliciano, and what the future looks like for Cody Ford, who is coming off a season-ending injury.
Here is how Kiper explained the selection: "This pick could depend on whether free-agent right tackle Daryl Williams returns and whether the Bills think former second-round pick Cody Ford could kick out to tackle. If they view him as a guard, tackle becomes an hole to fill. Jenkins played on both the left and right sides at Oklahoma State. I could see Buffalo targeting a cornerback if a guy the organization likes makes it to No. 30, and I think running back should be an option as well. This is a team that is close to being a Super Bowl contender."
If there is a more powerful OL in this class than Teven Jenkins I haven't seen him yet.— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) February 25, 2021
He is listed at 6-6 and 320 pounds and was a three-year starter for the Cowboys. That included this past season when he played into November and then opted out of the remainder of the season to begin draft preparation but was still named to the All-Big 12 first team.
Interestingly, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Jenkins ranked as No. 30 on his big board. That matches with where the Bills select.
Here is Jeremiah's breakdown: "Jenkins is a big, powerful right tackle. He is very quick out of his stance in the passing game and he can cover ground in a hurry. He has no issues kicking out to cover up speed rushers. However, he does have some issues when he has to quickly redirect inside, which leads to some pressures allowed. He has strong, violent hands but he will get too aggressive at times, which affects his balance. He absorbs power rushers pretty easily, though. He's fun to watch in the run game. He can torque and dump linemen over his nose. He collects a lot of knockdowns. He has the quickness to cut off on the back side and he's very efficient climbing to the second level. Overall, Jenkins has some balance issues to correct, but I love his size, quickness and nastiness. I view him as a quality NFL starter at right tackle."
Teven let the Longhorns' defenders know what sort of day they were in for early in their 2020 matchup. Cake & a tea👜 to start the day. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/Cu4nfNtPPk— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) February 25, 2021