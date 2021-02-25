Mel Kiper's latest mock draft has Bills selecting Oklahoma State offensive tackle

He is listed at 6-6 and 320 pounds and was a three-year starter for the Cowboys. That included this past season when he played into November and then opted out of the remainder of the season to begin draft preparation but was still named to the All-Big 12 first team.

Here is Jeremiah's breakdown: "Jenkins is a big, powerful right tackle. He is very quick out of his stance in the passing game and he can cover ground in a hurry. He has no issues kicking out to cover up speed rushers. However, he does have some issues when he has to quickly redirect inside, which leads to some pressures allowed. He has strong, violent hands but he will get too aggressive at times, which affects his balance. He absorbs power rushers pretty easily, though. He's fun to watch in the run game. He can torque and dump linemen over his nose. He collects a lot of knockdowns. He has the quickness to cut off on the back side and he's very efficient climbing to the second level. Overall, Jenkins has some balance issues to correct, but I love his size, quickness and nastiness. I view him as a quality NFL starter at right tackle."