Mel Kiper thinks Georgia's Azeez Ojulari is stout enough for Bills

Maybe the Buffalo Bills have to adjust their player profile a little if they’re going to fill their edge-rushing need in the first round of the NFL draft.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. raises that prospect by targeting Georgia defensive end Azeez Ojulari for the Bills with the 30th overall pick in his latest mock draft.

Ojulari had an excellent season for Georgia in 2020, playing 10 games and making 8.5 sacks, which ranked eighth in the nation. But Ojulari doesn’t quite have the size that traditional 4-3 defensive teams like in their defensive ends.

He’s 6-foot-2 1-4 and 249 pounds. He was listed at 240 by Georgia in the fall. The height isn’t so much of a problem, because Ojulari has very long arms – 34 3/8, with an 82-inch wingspan. It’s the weight. Is he big enough to set the edge against the run, something the Bills demand of their edge defenders?

Kiper said he can fit.