Mel Kiper thinks Georgia's Azeez Ojulari is stout enough for Bills

Maybe the Buffalo Bills have to adjust their player profile a little if they’re going to fill their edge-rushing need in the first round of the NFL draft.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. raises that prospect by targeting Georgia defensive end Azeez Ojulari for the Bills with the 30th overall pick in his latest mock draft.
Ojulari had an excellent season for Georgia in 2020, playing 10 games and making 8.5 sacks, which ranked eighth in the nation. But Ojulari doesn’t quite have the size that traditional 4-3 defensive teams like in their defensive ends.
He’s 6-foot-2 1-4 and 249 pounds. He was listed at 240 by Georgia in the fall. The height isn’t so much of a problem, because Ojulari has very long arms – 34 3/8, with an 82-inch wingspan. It’s the weight. Is he big enough to set the edge against the run, something the Bills demand of their edge defenders?
Kiper said he can fit.
“I think when he played with his hand on the ground he was pretty effective,” Kiper said on a conference call with reporters Thursday. “He came on late in the year. He can play obviously standing up. He can cover. He’s a great talent. He’s going to keep getting better. He plays with great energy and enthusiasm for the game. You look at what he did over the final six games of the year, how he really came on. He tested well.”
Ojulari had 6.5 sacks his last six games, including three in a Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.
“Some think higher, I’ve heard, about him going in the 15 to 20 to 25 area,” Kiper said. “I have him in the late first round right now. I put him in with Buffalo and Kansas City, looking for a pass rusher, both those teams could go that route.”
Kiper’s ESPN colleague Todd McShay doesn’t see Ojulari fitting a traditional 4-3 end role.
“I'm not saying that 3-4 OLB is the only role that Ojulari can play, but it's certainly the one that makes the most sense,” McShay said. “I just don't see a good fit as a true defensive end in a 4-3. ... He is a menace as an edge rusher, and he can drop and cover. Look at what the Steelers and Ravens do on defense, for instance. He'd be a great fit there.”
Interior defensive linemen could represent the weakest position group in the 2021 NFL draft.
NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter has the same view, calling Ojulari a “fully-grown 3-4 outside linebacker with NFL-ready strength and impressive explosiveness.” Reuter says Ojulari is “built like a super-hero,” but is “undersized to be setting hard edges” against the run.
Do the Bills think Ojulari can maintain a weight of 250 and be stout enough in the NFL? Would they draft a situational edge rusher who potentially might have to stay on the sidelines for long stretches in games against teams such as Baltimore and New England?
Kiper forecasts Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye going 18th and Miami defensive end Jaelan Phillips going 21st. He gives Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh, who had no sacks this season, to Kansas City at No. 31, and Miami edge rusher Greg Rousseau to Atlanta at No. 35.
Fans have two more weeks to ponder the Bills’ edge options in the draft.