Meet the members of the Josh Allen Hurdled Club, including another Sunday

The Josh Allen Hurdled Club added another member Sunday.

Lamarcus Joyner meet Tennessee's Roger McCready, Kansas City's La'Jarius Sneed and Justin Reid, former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham, and of course, the Patriots' Devin McCourty.

Sunday against the Jets, Allen hurdled over Joyner, although he was quickly met by Brandin Echols, who hit Allen while he was in the air and twisted him around.

In Week 2 this season against Tennessee, Allen got air over the Titans' McGready, who dove to attempt a tackle. McGready got his hands on Allen's legs and upended the QB.

In October this season, in the Bills' 24-20 victory, Allen jumped over Reid on a first-and-10 play just after the two-minute morning. Allen gained 16 yards on the run as the Bills went on the game-winning drive.

Allen said after the Chiefs game that a quarterback run was called and he made the immediate decision as the tackler approached.

"It's a split-second," Allen said. "Just trying to make a play for our team, in that situation."

Sneed's entry happened on a third-and-4 play in the fourth quarter during the regular season victory against the Chiefs last October.

"There are going to be some plays that make the season-ending highlight reel," NBC's Cris Collinsworth said. "That is going to be one of them."

In overtime of the Bills' playoff game against Houston in January 2019, Allen ran to his right and attempted to clear inside linebacker Zach Cunningham. Cunningham was able to get a piece of Allen, with help, and took him down on the sideline. We can consider that a partial hurdle.

Against New England last December, Allen gained 25 yards on a second-quarter run, capped by a leapfrog over McCourty as he dove forward.

The 6-foot-5 Barr is the OG of the club, going back to Allen's rookie season in 2018.

#Bills rookie QB Josh Allen hurdled Anthony Barr!pic.twitter.com/Vs3kbkHjVT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 23, 2018