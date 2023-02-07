In an essay for The Players Tribune on Tuesday, Jessica Pegula wrote that her mother, Kim, president and co-owner of the Bills and Sabres, experienced cardiac arrest last June and is dealing with “significant expressive aphasia and significant memory issues.”

The Buffalo News spoke to three medical professionals about expressive aphasia, caused when the brain is deprived of oxygen.

“It is defined as the ability to speak or have difficulty speaking,” said Dr. Nicholas Silvestri, associate professor of neurology at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “When people have expressive aphasia, they typically can understand what is being said to them, but they have difficulty communicating back, ranging from a complete inability to speak to a mild impairment to speak.”

In the essay, Jessica Pegula wrote that Kim went into cardiac arrest and was unresponsive for “quite a while,” and her sister Kelly administered CPR until paramedics arrived and restored a heartbeat.

“Most people that experience cardiac arrest, unfortunately, don’t recover very well neurologically,” Silvestri said. “When people do recover from cardiac arrest, there is a range of neurological deficits they can have, including expressive aphasia. The brain is a very unforgiving organ – it really needs oxygen.”

Silvestri said it is “uncommon” for a cardiac arrest patient to have expressive aphasia and Dr. Sandra Narayanan agreed.

“It’s usually not a result of cardiac arrest,” Narayanan, a neuro-interventional surgeon at Pacific Stroke & Neurovascular Center in Santa Barbara, Calif. “Expressive aphasia is often seen in the context of a stroke, when there is a lack of oxygen due to an artery being blocked by a clot.”

Said Dr. Nicol Castro, an assistant professor at UB’s Department of Communication Disorders and Sciences: “Any amount of oxygen deprivation can result in a brain injury and the longer the brain is deprived of oxygen, the greater the severity of outcomes. The speediness in which (Kelly Pegula) acted and the work of paramedics and (emergency room) doctors not only saved Kim’s life, but also likely helped reduce the severity of the aphasia.”

Patients with expressive aphasia often leave words out of sentences when trying to speak. Castro provided an example.

“Instead of saying, ‘The girl is getting a dog,’ a person with expressive aphasia may say, ‘Girl pet dog,’ or ‘Girl pet,’ or even as simple as ‘Pet,’ ” Castro said. “Individuals may know what word they want to say, but actually saying it is the difficult part.”

Additionally, Silvestri said that patients with expressive aphasia “most often also have difficulty communicating in other means (besides talking) as well, whether that’s reading, writing or hand gestures.”

The medical experts said Kim Pegula is likely undergoing intensive therapy with physical, occupational and speech therapy specialists.

“Speech-language therapy is possible for persons with aphasia,” Castro said. “This therapy approach focuses on re-training the brain to use and understand language. Therapy does take a lot of time and effort to see improvements, but critical improvements are possible.”

Jessica Pegula wrote in her essay that it is unlikely Kim will return to her role with the Bills and Sabres. What is the best-case scenario for Kim?

“It is true that most people with aphasia will not return to 100% of their pre-aphasia life functioning,” Castro said. “But there are many people who get quite close and most people will find a new way of life, one that incorporates this new part of their identity.”