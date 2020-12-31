McDermott: Visit of receiver Stills and Beasley injury are 'separate conversations'

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday the visit of free agent wide receiver Kenny Stills and the injury to Cole Beasley are “separate conversations.”

Stills visited the Bills on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN. He was released by the Texans in late November in what was deemed a mutual parting as his role diminished to the point where he played just four offensive snaps in his final game with Houston against New England. He cleared waivers and became a free agent.

“He’s a player that Brandon (Beane) has had his eye on for some time now,” McDermott said. “Nothing is official to this point.”

Stills would need to clear protocols in order to be added to the roster, but could potentially be available for the playoffs should the Bills sign him.

As for Beasley, McDermott said there was nothing new to report after Wednesday’s walk-through. Beasley suffered a leg injury late in Monday night’s game against the New England Patriots.

“He continues to rehab and work with our trainers,” McDermott said. “He remains week to week at this point.”