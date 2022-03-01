McDermott: 'Unrealistic' for Bills to be able to keep Mitch Trubisky

Bills backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky has been a hot name as he heads toward free agency and a likely new destination.

Josh Allen didn’t miss any playing time from injuries, so Trubisky played just six games in the regular season, 33 snaps total, all in garbage time.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday, coach Sean McDermott said Trubisky was a "class act" and said he appreciated his season with the former Chicago Bears starter.

"It's unrealistic to think we could have him back," McDermott said, "but I want him to go on and do great things for him and his family."

The No. 2 selection in the 2017 NFL draft, Trubisky was viewed as a disappointment amid high expectations with the Bears despite two playoff appearances and a Pro Bowl selection. He finished his time in Chicago with 10,609 passing yards, 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. But he also lost his starting job in his last year, and he was always competing against the weight of expectations and the trajectory of others in his draft class.